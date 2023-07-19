OÜ Kolm Pluss Üks Wins Competition for Tartu Downtown Cultural Center in Estonia

Save this picture! Courtesy of OÜ Kolm Pluss Üks | Paabel

Estonian studio OÜ Kolm Pluss Üks won the international architecture competition for the Tartu Cultural Center. Selected out of a total of 107 proposals, the winning project titled “Paabel” is set to become the cultural heart of the city center, capturing the competition's main goal and developing an outdoor space solution. Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid OÜ took the second position for their design of “Tarte Tatin”, while the third place went to Denmark-based architectural studio Atelier Lorentzen Langkilde Aps.

Centered on designing an architectural solution for the construction of the building and outdoor space of the Cultural Center of Tartu in Estonia, the public one-stage architectural competition was organized in collaboration between the Tartu City Government and the Estonian Association of Architects. The challenge was to create a conceptual plan for the Cultural Center that would include spaces for the Tartu City Library, the Tartu Art Museum, an events center, other support functions, and a vibrant and varied park landscape and “human-scaled” public space around it. The scheme must also blend in with its context to form a cohesive whole with the metropolitan area along the Emajgi River, creating a sense of belonging.

The competition Jury explained that "Paabel,[the winning project] clearly stands out from other works with its well-thought-out architectural solution. The work was best able to capture the goals of the competition and provide solutions using elegant architectural language and professional technical execution. In the opinion of the jury, the building fits in well with the urban space, the interior solution is impressive and tasteful, and the outdoor space is well designed and balanced, fulfilling all important goals from the point of view of both biodiversity and the practical use of urban space".

Located in eastern Estonia, Tartu, the heart of Estonian culture, is home to the Estonian National Museum by DGT Architects, celebrating Estonian language literature, theater, music, and overall identity. Additionally, the Tartu Nature House by KARISMA Architects stands as a symbiosis between a zoo, a botanical garden, and a school. Finally, the Tartu University Institute of Physics by KAdarik Tüür Arhitektid + Stuudio Tallinn was designed to be presentable, monotonous, and finished with reinforced concrete.