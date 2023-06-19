Steven Holl Architects Reveals Design for New Student Performing Arts Center for the University of Pennsylvania, U.S.

Save this picture! Main entrance facing Woodland Walk, a primary pedestrian campus pathway. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The University of Pennsylvania has unveiled Steven Holl Architects’ design for its new Student Performing Arts Center. The 37,300-square-foot building is set to offer dedicated and flexible spaces for over 70 student performing arts groups on campus, including dance, theater arts, a cappella groups, and musical ensembles. The proposal was informed by a study completed in 2019 by Penn’s University Life, which concluded that additional performance and rehearsal space was needed to meet current and future demand. The project is set to begin construction in 2024, with anticipated occupancy starting in winter 2027.

Taking inspiration from the dynamic movements of dancers and performers, the design of the building features three suspended trapezoids. Transparent and translucent glass accentuate selected views, while red terracotta is used to integrate the building into the context of the campus. By placing the new center at the northwest corner of Penn’s campus, the building will act as a gateway, inviting students to enter and explore the creative life on campus.

The new Center will be located along the Woodland Walk and Jenny Holzer’s 125 Years text-based sculpture celebrating the history of women at Penn. Inside, it will house a 300-seat proscenium theater with a full fly tower and orchestra pit. Additionally, it will also feature a 125-seat studio theater with flexible performance spaces and rehearsal capabilities and five smaller rehearsal studios, along with performance support spaces and a loading dock.

The project aims to serve as an example of sustainable performing arts design; thus, the building will target LEED silver certification. It also aims to be an inclusive and adaptable space, listening to the needs and requests of the students, expressed through a study and survey carried out by Penn’s University Life in 2019. The study investigated the dynamic of life on campus and identified the need for additional performance spaces and facilities to meet current and future demands.

Steven Holl Architects has an extensive portfolio of performing arts and cultural venues across Europe and the United States. It includes projects such as the REACH Expansion at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts opened in 2019, the Lewis Arts Complex at Princeton University, featuring spaces for dance and theater rehearsal, and the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University. Additionally, the Ostrava Concert Hall expansion in the Czech Republic is set to break ground in 2023.