Designing for Water Scarcity: How Architects are Adapting to Arid Environments

An arid environment refers to specific regions characterized by a severe lack of available water and extremely dry weather conditions. More specifically, arid regions by definition, receive less than 25 centimeters of rain per year. In the immense vastness of arid environments, where extreme climates present significant challenges, the role of water in architecture takes on a new dimension.

For centuries, architects and designers dealing with harsh desert landscapes and the vital necessity of water have invented techniques, technologies, and new structures. Moreover, many creative approaches have been created to harness, collect, and cool water in arid environments.

Read on to discover different iconic buildings situated in dry desert environments worldwide and explore how each of these designs approaches water scarcity differently and uniquely.

Designed to be a zero-carbon, zero-waste development, Masdar City is a sustainable urban scheme designed by Foster + Partners and built by Masdar in Abu Dhabi. Designed as a business hub and destination for tech companies, Masdar City incorporates many traditional Arab water management techniques. For example, the development utilizes wind towers, creating cross ventilation and passive cooling. Commonly referred to as “the greenest city in the world,” the urban development is known for its wastewater institute at Khalifa University, and in the long term, the institution hopes to perfect its collection of recovered rainwater and utilize desalination technology to recycle water.

Along the red seacoast, KAUST is a private research university located in a desert environment. Besides being the first mixed-gender university campus in Saudi Arabia, KAUST owns and operates its Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant. Additionally, the university features a water channel that runs through the central pedestrian route, simultaneously cooling the outdoor environment. The university had 4,349 full-time students and faculty on campus in 2019, with all their water needs met and about 147,449m3 of potable water produced by the desalination plant.

In the extreme weather of dry Kuwait, this house found a solution to utilize the outdoors 365 days a year by using water and leveling. A wet garden is situated on the ground floor, activating nearby spaces during the hottest periods and cooling down the main social areas of the house. Placed 4 meters below street level and protected by the thermal mass of the soil, a large sheet of water is placed to speed up cooling down the air towards the upper spaces. Furthermore, the hot air is replaced by cooler air through the water under the earth through this central atrium.

Designed in the Kerman province of Jiroft, BMDesign Studio created “Concave Roof” as a solution for arid Iran struggling with water scarcity. The infrastructure acting as a rainwater collection allows even the most minor quantities of rain to make their way down the roof and avoid evaporation. Through efficiently harvesting precipitation in the form of “rainwater” and “morning dew,” a school with 923 m2 of roof area covered in the concave system produced approximately 28 cubic meters of water to be collected.

The buildings above showcase many various ways of engaging with water in aridity, from salination plants, passive cooling, recycling water, and harvesting precipitation. Studying water in structures situated in arid environments expands the ability of architects and urban planners to create new technologies that integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscapes. As the world navigates an increasingly water-stressed world, there are many new and creative ways to soften the harshness of arid environments through the clever use of water. Water is a fundamental component of nature and design that cannot be disregarded. The natural element can activate thermal comfort, provide insulation, and create new and flexible spatial experiences.

