Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin

Save this picture! HENNING LARSEN - Berlin K231, Kulturterrasse. Image © Aesthetica

Henning Larsen has been selected as the winner of an international competition for the design of Kurfürstendamm 231, a new mixed-use urban development in western Berlin, Germany. Other finalists in the competition included Cobe, David Chipperfield, and Mäckler Architekten. The winning concept centers the neighborhood around an urban courtyard which acts as a large-scale meeting place for the local community. Nine buildings define the courtyard, including the existing Agrippina House, which is set to be rehabilitated through the project.

The development aims to encourage cultural life and community engagement by prioritizing exhibition areas and spaces designed for cultural institutions. Dining terraces, art galleries, and commercial areas activate the ground level, while neighborhood-specific amenities such as the kindergarten complete the image of an active and engaging district. The ground floor is also made accessible through the new passage running from Ku’damm through the project quarter.

The project also includes the preservation and transformation of the existing building fabric. The listed Agrippina House will be supplemented at the former rear by a new timber building facing the courtyard. The building will also be connected with the surrounding residential buildings to integrate it into the ensemble. Inside, cultural and start-up spaces will contribute to the cultural scene proposed for the development.

Several strategies are employed to reduce the carbon footprint of the development, including maximized green spaces, material reuse, and timber construction. For the entire ensemble, the estimated biotope area factor is 0.4, which fits with the DGNB guidelines for dense urban areas. The mixed-use character of the block is reflected through the varied image of the facades, the integrated exterior spaces, and the wide array of amenities. The ensamble is completed with a new 134-meter-tall building designed to become a landmark along the iconic Kurfürstendamm. Another elevated building positioned along Augsburger Strasse creates the transition to the district of Charlottenburg / Wilmersdorf.

Collaboration is key to creating an open framework for a vibrant urban development. We want to be generous to the city, striking a delicate balance between honoring the history and DNA of Charlottenburg and the iconic Ku’damm. The nine distinct buildings within the plan exemplify the architectural tapestry Berlin is known for, and the beauty of the project lies in the public courtyard at its heart. This is the space that Ku’lturhof will be known for. - Louis Becker, Global Design Principal, Henning Larsen

