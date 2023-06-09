Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin

Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin

Save
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin

Henning Larsen has been selected as the winner of an international competition for the design of Kurfürstendamm 231, a new mixed-use urban development in western Berlin, Germany. Other finalists in the competition included Cobe, David Chipperfield, and Mäckler Architekten. The winning concept centers the neighborhood around an urban courtyard which acts as a large-scale meeting place for the local community. Nine buildings define the courtyard, including the existing Agrippina House, which is set to be rehabilitated through the project.

Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 2 of 10Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 3 of 10Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 4 of 10Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 5 of 10Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - More Images+ 5

Save this picture!
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 4 of 10
HENNING LARSEN - Berlin K231, Kulturterrasse. Image © Vivid

The development aims to encourage cultural life and community engagement by prioritizing exhibition areas and spaces designed for cultural institutions. Dining terraces, art galleries, and commercial areas activate the ground level, while neighborhood-specific amenities such as the kindergarten complete the image of an active and engaging district. The ground floor is also made accessible through the new passage running from Ku’damm through the project quarter.

Save this picture!
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 3 of 10
HENNING LARSEN - Berlin K231, Rankestrasse. Image © Vivid

The project also includes the preservation and transformation of the existing building fabric. The listed Agrippina House will be supplemented at the former rear by a new timber building facing the courtyard. The building will also be connected with the surrounding residential buildings to integrate it into the ensemble. Inside, cultural and start-up spaces will contribute to the cultural scene proposed for the development.

Related Article

Henning Larsen, Architectus, and Arup Selected to Transform the Canberra Theatre Centre in Australia

Several strategies are employed to reduce the carbon footprint of the development, including maximized green spaces, material reuse, and timber construction. For the entire ensemble, the estimated biotope area factor is 0.4, which fits with the DGNB guidelines for dense urban areas. The mixed-use character of the block is reflected through the varied image of the facades, the integrated exterior spaces, and the wide array of amenities. The ensamble is completed with a new 134-meter-tall building designed to become a landmark along the iconic Kurfürstendamm. Another elevated building positioned along Augsburger Strasse creates the transition to the district of Charlottenburg / Wilmersdorf.

Save this picture!
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 2 of 10
HENNING LARSEN - Berlin K231, Aerial View. Image © Bloom

Collaboration is key to creating an open framework for a vibrant urban development. We want to be generous to the city, striking a delicate balance between honoring the history and DNA of Charlottenburg and the iconic Ku’damm. The nine distinct buildings within the plan exemplify the architectural tapestry Berlin is known for, and the beauty of the project lies in the public courtyard at its heart. This is the space that Ku’lturhof will be known for. - Louis Becker, Global Design Principal, Henning Larsen

Save this picture!
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 8 of 10
HENNING LARSEN_- Berlin K231, Passage 1b. Image © Vivid
Save this picture!
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 10 of 10
HENNING LARSEN - Berlin K231, Welness. Image © Vivid

Recently Henning Larsen, joined by Australian office Architectus, and global consultants Arup has been selected to transform the Canberra Theater Center in Australia into a vibrant and inclusive space. The winning tender includes preliminary designs that depict a new theater building to be added to the district, in addition to the renovation of the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theater, and The Playhouse. During an exhibition at Aedes Architecture Forum in Berlin, the internationally recognized office presented the initiatives and strategies they employ to move toward a more desirable future through the projects they are designing and the research they are conducting.

Save this picture!
Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin - Image 5 of 10
HENNING LARSEN - Berlin K231, Ku'Damm. Image © Vivid

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Henning Larsen Wins Competition for a New Urban Center for West Berlin" 09 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002217/henning-larsen-wins-competition-for-a-new-urban-center-for-west-berlin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags