  3. Paolo Portoghesi, First Director of the Venice Architecture Biennale, Passes Away at the Age of 92

Italian architect and architecture historian Paolo Portoghesi, the first director of the Venice Architecture Biennale, passed away at the age of 92 in Calcata, Italy, as reported by the organization itself today Tuesday, May 30.

Portoghesi was appointed the director of the Architecture branch of the Venice Biennale in 1979. That same year, he commissioned Aldo Rossi to design the Teatro del Mondo moored on the Punta della Dogana in the San Marco Basin, where performances of the Biennale Teatro were held directed by Maurizio Scaparro.

In 1980, Portoghesi invited twenty international architects, including Ricardo Bofill, Frank Gehry, Arata Isozaki, Hans Hollein, Rem Koolhaas, Franco Purini, Laura Thermes, Denise Scott-Brown, John Rausch, and Robert Venturi, to design as many life-size facades, for a 70-meter-long fictitious street inside the Corderie dell'Arsenale, open to the public for the first time. It was the Strada Novissima, created for the first International Architecture Exhibition of the Biennale entitled The Presence of the Past.

As an academic, Portoghesi taught History of Criticism (1962-66) at the University of Rome, from 1967 to 1977 he was a Professor of History of Architecture at the Milan Polytechnic, of which he was dean from 1968 to 1976. Since 1995 he had taught design at the faculty of architecture at the University of Rome.

Via La Biennale, Corriere della Sera.

Nicolás Valencia
