World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spotlight: Ricardo Bofill

Spotlight: Ricardo Bofill

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Spotlight: Ricardo Bofill
Save this picture!
Spotlight: Ricardo Bofill, The Factory. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
The Factory. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

Ricardo Bofill (born 5 December 1939), a graduate of the Barcelona University School of Architecture and the School of Geneva, and the founder of interdisciplinary firm Taller de Arquitectura, is renowned for his extensive body of work and ever-changing design aesthetic. His career has spanned over 50 years, encompassing more than 1000 buildings in cities ranging from Lisbon and Boston to Tokyo and St. Petersburg. His architectural approach has evolved over the decades and has permeated dozens of countries worldwide.

The Factory. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Xanadú. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Walden 7. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Maritxell Sanctuary. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill + 16

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/davido/4985729885/'>Flickr user davido</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>
© Flickr user davido licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Bofill was raised in a wealthy Catalan family by a contractor-builder father and homemaker mother. As a young man, Bofill traveled to Andalusia where he became fascinated by Spanish vernacular architecture. He came of age during the reign of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, and joined the ranks of Marxist activists which led to his ejection from university in Barcelona. He fled Spain for Geneva where he continued his education, ultimately launching his career traveling and working across Europe.

Save this picture!
La Muralla Roja. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
La Muralla Roja. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

In 1963, Bofill assembled a team of architects, engineers, philosophers, planners, writers, sociologists, and filmmakers who would later become known as Taller de Arquitectura. The Barcelona-based practice established itself using traditional Catalan building methods juxtaposed with modern building concepts and planning methodologies. Since then, the firm has been at the helm of projects including a new terminal at Barcelona Airport, redevelopment of Luxembourg's Place de l'Europe, and the famous conversion of a disused cement factory into centralized offices for Taller de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Xanadú. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
Xanadú. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

Bofill's work during the 1960s was typified by exuberant colors and rectilinear massing along Spain's eastern coastline as shown in La Muralla Roja. A decade later, his work on the Maritxell Sanctuary showed a major shift in his aesthetic with the introduction of curves and vaulted ceilings. Bofill embraced glass and steel in 2010 with the construction of the W Hotel Barcelona, marking another serious progression in his malleable architectural sensibility. His practice continues to thrive with the recent opening of Prague's Economia Building, with many more in progress. 

Save this picture!
Economia Building. Image © Filip Šlapal
Economia Building. Image © Filip Šlapal

Check out all of the completed works by Ricardo Bofill featured on ArchDaily via the thumbnails below, and more coverage of his work at the links below those:

The Factory. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Barcelona Airport New Terminal. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Cultural Center Miguel Delibes. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Kafka Castle. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Xanadú. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill W Barcelona Hotel. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill La Muralla Roja. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Walden 7. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Walden 7. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Maritxell Sanctuary. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill The Factory. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Economia Building. Image © Filip Šlapal La Muralla Roja. Image Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique. Image © Gregori Civera + 16

Ricardo Bofill: "Why Are Historical Towns More Beautiful Than Modern Cities?"

A Utopian Dream Stood Still: Ricardo Bofill's Postmodern Parisian Housing Estate of Noisy-le-Grand

In Residence: Ricardo Bofill

Ricardo Bofill's Red Wall Through The Lens of Gregori Civera

The Red Wall Behind Martin Solveig's Latest Music Video

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Finn MacLeod. "Spotlight: Ricardo Bofill" 05 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/575361/spotlight-ricardo-bofill/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »