World
  Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes


Over time, the space of the bathroom in the domestic sphere has increasingly gained importance. Nowadays, it is conceived as a space for well-being and health, where one can have an experience that meets the needs and requirements of its users. Beyond the different technologies implemented, the designs applied, or the materials used, architects and designers demonstrate, day by day, the multiple configurations and arrangements that these spaces can adopt through their projects, developing strategies both on an aesthetic and design level, as well as on a technical and functional level.

While it is necessary to think about functionality, ease of maintenance, and privacy when designing a bathroom space, other factors are also involved, such as aesthetics, lighting and ventilation, implementation of new technologies, and quality of materials, among others, which contribute to creating spaces suitable for achieving the desired comfort. In Spanish territory, it is possible to observe a wide variety of resolutions that combine and integrate patterns, tonalities, textures, textiles, and others, seeking to relate or not to the general design adopted in homes.

Below, we present a selection of 10 Spanish houses whose bathrooms apply different colors, textures, and materials in order to highlight a particular characteristic, differentiate a wet area from a dry one, or provide a distinctive architectural style, among other reasons.

108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes

  • Location: Granera, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 3 of 11
108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 10 of 11
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU. Image © José Hevia

Remodelación casa Campari / Yeyé Estudio

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 8 of 11
Remodelación casa Campari / Yeyé Estudio. Image © Sergio Pradana

Casa corten / METAstudio

  • Location: Ampuriabrava, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 7 of 11
Corten House / METAstudio. Image © Aitor Estevez

PMC House / EXarchitects

  • Location: Villaviciosa de Odón, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 11 of 11
PMC House / EXarchitects. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Viva la Vega House / Serrano + Baquero Arquitectos

  • Location: Albolote, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 6 of 11
Viva la Vega House / Serrano + Baquero Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Alda

Najarro House / Raúl Almenara

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 5 of 11
Najarro House / Raúl Almenara. Image © Asier Rua

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt

  • Location: Mont-Roig del Camp, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 4 of 11
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt. Image © José Hevia

Casa Fly / beef architekti

  • Location: Mallorca, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 2 of 11
Casa Fly / beef architekti. Image © Tomeu Canyellas

UP48 House. The shelter / Viraje arquitectura

  • Location: Mallorca, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes - Image 9 of 11
UP48 House. The shelter / Viraje arquitectura. Image © Germán Cabo

We invite you to explore our library of more than 200,000 architectural images through ArchDaily's new Image Finder. You can filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.

