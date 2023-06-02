Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes

Over time, the space of the bathroom in the domestic sphere has increasingly gained importance. Nowadays, it is conceived as a space for well-being and health, where one can have an experience that meets the needs and requirements of its users. Beyond the different technologies implemented, the designs applied, or the materials used, architects and designers demonstrate, day by day, the multiple configurations and arrangements that these spaces can adopt through their projects, developing strategies both on an aesthetic and design level, as well as on a technical and functional level.
While it is necessary to think about functionality, ease of maintenance, and privacy when designing a bathroom space, other factors are also involved, such as aesthetics, lighting and ventilation, implementation of new technologies, and quality of materials, among others, which contribute to creating spaces suitable for achieving the desired comfort. In Spanish territory, it is possible to observe a wide variety of resolutions that combine and integrate patterns, tonalities, textures, textiles, and others, seeking to relate or not to the general design adopted in homes.
Below, we present a selection of 10 Spanish houses whose bathrooms apply different colors, textures, and materials in order to highlight a particular characteristic, differentiate a wet area from a dry one, or provide a distinctive architectural style, among other reasons.
Related ArticleSanitation in Modern Houses: 12 Projects that Explore Different Bathroom Typologies and Layouts
108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes
- Location: Granera, Spain
- Year: 2022
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Year: 2022
Remodelación casa Campari / Yeyé Estudio
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Year: 2022
Casa corten / METAstudio
- Location: Ampuriabrava, Spain
- Year: 2021
PMC House / EXarchitects
- Location: Villaviciosa de Odón, Spain
- Year: 2021
Viva la Vega House / Serrano + Baquero Arquitectos
- Location: Albolote, Spain
- Year: 2021
Najarro House / Raúl Almenara
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Year: 2020
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt
- Location: Mont-Roig del Camp, Spain
- Year: 2020
Casa Fly / beef architekti
- Location: Mallorca, Spain
- Year: 2020
UP48 House. The shelter / Viraje arquitectura
- Location: Mallorca, Spain
- Year: 2020
We invite you to explore our library of more than 200,000 architectural images through ArchDaily's new Image Finder. You can filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.