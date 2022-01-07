We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
PMC House / EXarchitects

PMC House / EXarchitects
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Villaviciosa de Odón, Spain
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Text description provided by the architects. EXarchitects has built the PMC House a single-family home. It is a designer home whose owners have closely collaborated at all times with our architects in order to achieve a 100% project adapted to their needs and taste.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
The house has three floors and a garden. In the first place, we find the entry floor that is the open concept around a vertical communication core that allows us to easily compartmentalize this interior to future purposes of the house.  We go upstairs through a cantilevered steel steps ladder embedded in the concrete wall, creating a singular staircase. The bedrooms are on this floor that has headroom to the deck. Finally going downstairs, we find the basement where there is a garage and a multipurpose room that has a window touching the pool’s glass.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Section
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Another of the singular elements designed for this house is a skylight over the stairwell that goes without interruption in part of the roof and the east façade giving natural light to the house’s core.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Project gallery

EXarchitects
Concrete

07 Jan 2022

