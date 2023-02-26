Submit a Project Advertise
  3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography, Door, Arch, Windows3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Mont-roig del Camp, Spain
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© José Hevia

Three sisters in the Mediterranean. The project enhances—aiming to exaggerate—the ‘courtyard-house’ character of a summer residence from the sixties on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. A house that three sisters in their thirties have decided to share as a summer home. This renovated holiday house is a deliberately ambiguous habitat, between inside and outside, openly diverse, as wide and sunny as intimate and shady; offering coves, topographies, loggias, and gardens, in a spatial continuum that intends to provide a landscape of vitality and delight.

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography, Door, Arch, Windows
© José Hevia
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Image 18 of 19
Plans
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography, Sink
© José Hevia

Gregarious and playful. The preexistence of a walled enclosure in the garden—which distinguished two areas of the surrounding patios, while connecting them by means of four arches—is echoed throughout the site. This strategy results in a gregarious and playful matrix of exterior and interior rooms, of different dimensions, character, light, and temperature; all of them interconnected by both old and new arches. Domestic opening (multiplicity of enclosures): The pre-existing house was based on closed spatiality with segregated and predetermined uses, based on traditional domestic privacy. Against this, the new habitat opens—through a steel structure merged into window frames— a large chamber that includes living, dining, kitchen, and loggia areas. Likewise, the pre-existing long corridor has been blurred: widely connected with the living area, the corridor has, on both ends, generous pivoting doors, providing spatial continuity with large versatile rooms of indeterminate function. Steel thresholds: The façade openings are superimposed with different steel layers, meditating on the relationship between interior and exterior. On the outside, a perforated sheet forms a sliding gate that makes it possible to sleep with the window open. Inside, rectangular folding window frames allow full exterior opening.

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop
© José Hevia
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Image 19 of 19
Axo
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Mud Topographies. The manifold continuity of the whole has been emphasized by a beautiful hand-crafted tapestry of Valencian terracotta tiles. This pavement unifies the garden and house, interior and exterior on the same topography; while it suggests difference and hierarchy through its pattern, acknowledging rooms and edges; building walkways, shelves, benches, and wall claddings. Vernacular thermodynamics: In this summer house, without air conditioning, it’s never too hot. Following ordinary construction methods, the existing pitched roof sits on top of a dense matrix of walls which provide a ventilated cavity while increasing greatly thermal inertia. This thermal comfort is improved with additional cross-ventilation and sun protection. In the garden, hard surfaces have been reduced to increase greenery, aiming to improve atmospheric humidity and perceived ambient comfort.

3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© José Hevia
3 Marías House / Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© José Hevia

Project gallery

Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt
