Take Off Your Shoes: 5 Floors to Experience Barefoot

Save this picture! Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon

The skin absorbs matter, and the world is contemplated, touched, heard, and measured through our bodily existence. Juhani Pallasmaa, a Finnish architect known for propagating sensory architecture, defends the notion that, unlike vision, touch is the sense of proximity, becoming a main axis by covering the entire body. It is a fact that, when speaking of touch, the first image that comes to mind is usually contact with hands. However, there are other ways to feel architecture that can be developed in projects, such as the touch of bare feet on a particular surface.

+ 13

The vast majority of people agree that coming home and taking off shoes after a long day is a very pleasurable feeling. An activity that was even more widespread after the pandemic years in which we got used to leaving everything considered contaminated outside. This care was endorsed by a recent study from the University of Arizona, USA. This study pointed out that shoe soles can carry up to 400,000 viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

However, besides the benefits of cleanliness and hygiene, scholars also affirm that walking barefoot strengthens foot muscles, and improves balance and body awareness, which can also benefit knees, hips, and spine. In addition, such a habit improves proprioception (our capacity for orientation and unconscious perception of space, without vision), restoring our natural patterns.

Save this picture! LK Apartment/ Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. © Marcelo Donadussi

Architecture and interior design can be great allies in encouraging this practice, presenting strategies that range from the use of certain furniture at the entrance of the house, such as a shoe rack, bench, pouf, etc., to the careful choice of coatings on the floor. When it comes to walking barefoot, the type of floor makes a big difference in comfort and safety, as floors for this purpose should be smooth and uniform to avoid unwanted tripping and bumping.

Check below some types of coverings that are suitable for walking barefoot:

Wooden Floor

Wooden floors are a popular choice for walking barefoot as they are soft, comfortable, and relatively easy to clean. However, they can be slippery when wet, so caution is needed. In this category, in addition to the well-known planks, there are also the famous parquet floors made of solid wood and applied in different patterns such as in Apartmento do Morro, as well as bamboo floors, similar to wood in terms of softness and comfort, but more eco-friendly and sustainable, and cork floors as a comfortable option that provides good insulation and cushioning, as well as being equally eco-friendly and naturally antimicrobial. Casa Príncipe Real is a remarkable example of how wood brings warmth and coziness when applied to the floor. It invites you to take off your shoes and feel their texture, like the School in Llubi. As an industrial and economically more accessible option, there are also laminate floors, produced from a high-density wood panel, providing a better finish to the installation without a large investment of time.

Save this picture! Apartamento do Morro / Hinterland Architecture Studio. © Ivo Tavares Studio

Save this picture! School in Llubi / Aixopluc + Aulets Arquitectes. © José Hévia

Carpet

Carpet can be an excellent option, especially in areas where increased warmth and comfort are desired, such as bedrooms or living rooms. With the advancement of technology, these floors - often used in commercial environments due to their acoustic insulation - can be installed in tiles that facilitate removal and cleaning. In addition, carpet allows for a wide range of patterns and colors that bring playfulness to the environment. For example, the Winthrop Library applied a textile covering with green and gray patterns that enhance the cozy atmosphere.

Save this picture! Winthrop Library / Johnston Architects. © Benjamin Drummond

Rubber Floor

Rubber coatings are widely used in children's areas as they increase grip and reduce physical harm risk from falls. In addition, they are a soft, cushioned, and easy-clean option. Vinyl flooring, made from PVC, can also be included in this category. Its material ensures resistance and high durability, in addition to offering good acoustic and thermal performance. Like carpets, rubber floors allow different colors, designs, and textures. The Regional Music and Dance School of Saint Paul uses rubber floors in common areas and classrooms and, although not intended primarily for the barefoot experience, enriches the environment and helps absorb noise.

Save this picture! Regional Music and Dance School of Saint Paul / Périphériques Marin+Trottin Architectes. © Luc Boegly

Stone Floor

Natural stone floors such as marble or slate can be a suitable option for walking barefoot, especially if they are polished or have a smooth finish. For example, the LK Apartment features black Portuguese stone on the balcony, adding texture and color to the surroundings. At the House of Concrete Experiments, stones were used beyond that. It includes recycled waste, black Kadappa stone, and white and pink marble. These stones are used in different ways to make the floor look like a work of art. However, although they are an excellent choice for buildings in hot places when installed in uncovered areas, many of them heat up very easily, causing great discomfort.

Save this picture! House of Concrete Experiments / Samira Rathod Design Atelier. © Niveditaa Gupta

Save this picture! The Apartment / DO Architects. Image © Norbert Tukaj

Ceramic and Porcelain Flooring

With a very similar use to natural stone, porcelain tiles can be seen in the majority of environments because it is an affordable and long-lasting option, as in the case of Apartmento Ygarusu. In hot climates, cool porcelain regulates body temperature, creating a pleasant sensation. However, its use in cold climates requires floor heating technologies, which also apply to ceramic floors.

Save this picture! Apartamento Ygarusu / Estúdio BRA. © Maura Mello

It is worth noting that, besides these floors, numerous options invite people to take their shoes off. These options include high-durability epoxy floors or synthetic grass. In any case, it is important to note that people may have different preferences and sensitivities for walking barefoot.