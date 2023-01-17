Submit a Project Advertise
World
School in Llubi / Aixopluc + Aulets Arquitectes



  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Llubí, Spain
  • Architects: Aixopluc, Aulets Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  482
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hévia
  • Lead Architects : David Tapias, Francisco Cifuentes, Sebastià Martorell
Text description provided by the architects. Llubí is a small town on Mallorca’s forgotten interior. One of their town hall’s historical demands to allow their mothers and fathers to stay was the construction of a kindergarten, where their children could start discovering the world through play.

In this peripheral site, two patterns converge an agricultural and an urban one. The structure and habitability of this kindergarten recognize these two traces perpendicular to each other. Its structure follows the direction of the neighbor walls, allowing a visual connection between the street and the playground on the back. Its habitability belongs to the agricultural traces on the land. 

From the tectonic disposition of these two directions, the complexity of this habitat rises. Furthermore, the local vanishing rural character, its rhythms, and its culture of making the most of what’s at hand is translated into the versatility of the spaces so they can welcome Llubí’s civic activities, after school hours, and also on weekends and holidays.

The structure’s mineral basement absorbs the sun’s radiation on winter days, heating the interior. Above it, pine and larch laminated pillar and beam frames, and CLT panels, allow the building to become a big open porch in summer, when the embat, the cool sea breeze, blows through it. 

This collaboration between the thermal inertia of the heavy -although apparently light- ground, and the thermal insulation of the airy -although with a bold presence- roof, and between stereotomic and tectonic logics, orders, stratifies, and ushers the light of the center of the island towards the many spaces of the building.

Project location

Address:07430 Llubí, Islas Baleares, Spain

About this office
Aixopluc
Office
Aulets Arquitectes
Office

