World
Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

In theory, architecture is separate from art. Some even argue that there is a hierarchy between the two. Fortunately, Vão is an example of how this separation doesn't need to exist and how having a hierarchy between them is unproductive for both sides. Founded in 2013 by Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel, and Gustavo Delonero in São Paulo, the office develops architectural projects fueled by artistic thought. It also develops artistic works on an architectural scale.

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 2 of 18Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 3 of 18Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 4 of 18Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 5 of 18Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - More Images+ 13

It is possible to talk about production in the expanded field of architecture, but there is a subtle difference in how the founders themselves define their practice: "Vão (gap, in Portuguese) is characterized by two qualities that could be seen as contradictory: while it is by excellence free, its existence is only possible if delimited. The gap is between things." Expansion suggests expansion, and although the office's performance is multiple, to say that it is between things indicates a kind of centrality, an internal aspect. That is to say, it is not necessarily an expansion, it is a journey through adjacent fields with naturalness, openness to exploration, and curiosity. It is a posture of availability.

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 8 of 18
São João da Boa Vista House © Javier Agustin Rojas

The "empty" space allows for various forms of occupation, claims alternatives, and reinforces possibilities. Famous Vãos in the city of São Paulo serve as an example: MuBE, MASP, Centro Cultural São Paulo. Vão is so interstitial that it accommodates multiple elements such as the conjugation of the verb "go" in the third person plural - they go. And they go along with collaborators, partnerships with visual artists, clients, readings, films, and everyday life. The experience with visual artists, the collaboration with friends (artists or not), and teaching contribute to this transdisciplinary approach.

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 14 of 18
O que vemos, O que nos olha © André Scarpa

The intersection of areas and the influence of artistic thought reinforced the conceptual approach to practice, which despite the lean team involves constant debate among the parties involved, tests, drawings, models, prototypes, and computational and manual techniques, between digital and "analog".

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 17 of 18
Apartamento Sumarezinho © Julia Novoa

Since its official formation, Vão has won national and international competitions, such as Anexo BNDES, Casa s/d nº01 and SESC Limeira; and by institutions such as IAB-SP, for the installations Subsolanus e O que vemos, O que nos olha, for the projects Headquarters for a Block Factory and Casa São João da Boa Vista; and the Venice Biennale, which awarded an honorable mention to the installation Chão de Caça, by artist Cinthia Marcelle made in collaboration with Vão.

The hiatus that is unoccupied is the one that offers the possibility of being filled. Vão is between things, between its own, among the world. This availability is presented in the projects, check them out:

Headquarters for a Block Factory

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 6 of 18
Headquarters for a Block Factory © Rafaela Netto

São João da Boa Vista House

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 7 of 18
São João da Boa Vista House © Javier Agustin Rojas

Apartamento Simão Álvares

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 2 of 18
Apartamento Simão Álvares © Federico Cairoli

Bemglô Store

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 10 of 18
Bemglô Store © Rafaela Netto

Subsolanus

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 5 of 18
Subsolanus © LGM Studio Luis Gallardo

Antônio Bicudo Apartment

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 12 of 18
Antônio Bicudo Apartment © Rafaela Netto

São José do Barreiro House

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 13 of 18
São José do Barreiro House © Javier Agustin Rojas

O que vemos, O que nos olha

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 15 of 18
O que vemos, O que nos olha © Javier Agustin Rojas

Apartamento Sumarezinho

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 3 of 18
Apartamento Sumarezinho © Julia Novoa

Ownerless House nº 01

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 4 of 18
Ownerless House nº 01 © Pedro Kok

Viadutos Apartment

Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão - Image 18 of 18
Viadutos Apartment © Rafaela Netto

