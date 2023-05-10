Interstitial Spaces: Getting to Know the Work of Vão

Save this picture! Headquarters for a Block Factory © Cortesia de Vão

In theory, architecture is separate from art. Some even argue that there is a hierarchy between the two. Fortunately, Vão is an example of how this separation doesn't need to exist and how having a hierarchy between them is unproductive for both sides. Founded in 2013 by Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel, and Gustavo Delonero in São Paulo, the office develops architectural projects fueled by artistic thought. It also develops artistic works on an architectural scale.

It is possible to talk about production in the expanded field of architecture, but there is a subtle difference in how the founders themselves define their practice: "Vão (gap, in Portuguese) is characterized by two qualities that could be seen as contradictory: while it is by excellence free, its existence is only possible if delimited. The gap is between things." Expansion suggests expansion, and although the office's performance is multiple, to say that it is between things indicates a kind of centrality, an internal aspect. That is to say, it is not necessarily an expansion, it is a journey through adjacent fields with naturalness, openness to exploration, and curiosity. It is a posture of availability.

São João da Boa Vista House © Javier Agustin Rojas

The "empty" space allows for various forms of occupation, claims alternatives, and reinforces possibilities. Famous Vãos in the city of São Paulo serve as an example: MuBE, MASP, Centro Cultural São Paulo. Vão is so interstitial that it accommodates multiple elements such as the conjugation of the verb "go" in the third person plural - they go. And they go along with collaborators, partnerships with visual artists, clients, readings, films, and everyday life. The experience with visual artists, the collaboration with friends (artists or not), and teaching contribute to this transdisciplinary approach.

O que vemos, O que nos olha © André Scarpa

The intersection of areas and the influence of artistic thought reinforced the conceptual approach to practice, which despite the lean team involves constant debate among the parties involved, tests, drawings, models, prototypes, and computational and manual techniques, between digital and "analog".

Since its official formation, Vão has won national and international competitions, such as Anexo BNDES, Casa s/d nº01 and SESC Limeira; and by institutions such as IAB-SP, for the installations Subsolanus e O que vemos, O que nos olha, for the projects Headquarters for a Block Factory and Casa São João da Boa Vista; and the Venice Biennale, which awarded an honorable mention to the installation Chão de Caça, by artist Cinthia Marcelle made in collaboration with Vão.

The hiatus that is unoccupied is the one that offers the possibility of being filled. Vão is between things, between its own, among the world. This availability is presented in the projects, check them out:

Headquarters for a Block Factory © Rafaela Netto

São João da Boa Vista House © Javier Agustin Rojas

Apartamento Simão Álvares © Federico Cairoli

Subsolanus © LGM Studio Luis Gallardo

Antônio Bicudo Apartment © Rafaela Netto

São José do Barreiro House © Javier Agustin Rojas

O que vemos, O que nos olha © Javier Agustin Rojas