We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. São João da Boa Vista House / Vão

São João da Boa Vista House / Vão

Save this project
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão

São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSão João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior PhotographySão João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Beam, HandrailSão João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São João da Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Vão
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3767 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas, Vão
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Omega Fence Systems, REKA, Estúdio Bola, Lightsource
  • Lead Architects : Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel e Gustavo Delonero
  • Collaborator : André Nunes
  • Interns : Deborah Caseiro, Julio Shalders, Victoria Menezes
  • Model : Marcelo Jun
  • Structural Project : Ycon Engenharia
  • Lighting Project : Denis Joelsons
  • Concrete Furniture : Jenivaldo Ferreira
  • Stone Walls And Paving : João Donizete Evaristo
  • Woodwork : Taniguchi
  • City : São João da Boa Vista
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

“To dwell, to be set at peace means to remain at peace within the free sphere that safeguards each thing in its nature. The fundamental character of dwelling is this sparing and preserving. It pervades dwelling in its whole range. That range reveals itself to us as soon as we reflect that human being consists in dwelling and, indeed, dwelling in the sense of the stay of mortals on the earth.” – Martin Heidegger, Building Dwelling Thinking (1951)

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Image 33 of 37
Plan 1.200
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The São João da Boa Vista House project was born from the reflection on the intimate, particular in each residential project, guided by the context of shared land. Remnant of an old farm, the land has been dismembered and incorporated by the city over the years. There, a stone’s throw away from the new construction stands an old house where the client’s parents still reside.

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Sink
© Vão
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Beam, Sink
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Cohabiting, while providing privacy to the family nuclei, was, therefore, an issue. Spread across the site, the inflected volumes and their connecting arms unfold around an internal scape, the central courtyard, toward which all elements turn and open. As such, the implantation of the courtyard enveloped by the body of the house protects, like a womb (original habitat), the development of life.

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Image 34 of 37
Section A-A
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Externally, the horizontality of the volumes is intercepted by the verticality of the tree trunks, while in the interior spaces their canopies are framed by high windows. These volumes were built with ordinary raw material (whitewashed ceramic block and brick) and rooted in the ground through concrete grade beams, which protrude throughout the foundation and accommodate the different levels. Another element that organizes the topography, the stone walls work both as support and as delimitations of the other two free spaces (courtyards).

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Image 35 of 37
Section B-B
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Although the program was fragmented and distributed in these five volumes, the non-hierarchical treatment of the spaces provides visual integration. Living rooms, kitchen, service area, office, and bedrooms receive essentially the same finish guidelines, both vertically (white paint) and horizontally (burnt cement and wood).

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Wood, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

There is also a continuity of spatial reading in the sloping roofs that reveal the wooden skeleton supporting the metal roof tiles below the slate. Due to the hot climate, the stratification of the roof reduces the solar incidence and increases the house’s thermal inertia, as do the double walls with rows of bricks at 45º that shade its external faces.

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Interior Photography, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A gap between the roofs of the volumes gives way to the concrete gutter beam that cuts through the space. In contrast to the solidity that characterizes the house, the 12m by 6m element appears to float 2.10m from the floor.

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Image 37 of 37
Elevation
Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Image 32 of 37
Model 02

However, in addition to the structural, functional, and aesthetic aspects it performs, the gutter-beam is a symbolic element that expresses and synthesizes the premises of the project. Its projection demarcates a walkway, with both ends punctuated by two equally main entrances and exits: one that leads from the urban environment to the intimacy of the house, and another that connects the new construction to the parents’ old house.

Save this picture!
São João da Boa Vista House / Vão - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vão
Office

Products

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "São João da Boa Vista House / Vão" [Casa São João da Boa Vista / Vão] 21 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985642/sao-joao-da-boa-vista-house-vao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream