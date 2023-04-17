Submit a Project Advertise
World
  A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism

The Maldives is a sovereign island country located in the Indian Ocean, organized into 26 atolls. It comprises 1,200 islands of which 203 are inhabited; it is located 450 km from India and is considered a micro-state since its extension is only 298 square kilometers. Its capital and most populated city is Malé, with a population of 103,693 inhabitants. It has a tropical and humid climate and is the least populated country in Asia. The archipelago is composed of about 1,190 coral islands grouped in a double chain of 26 atolls, following a north-south direction, occupying an area of about 90,000km, making it one of the most dispersed countries in the world.

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 2 of 8A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 3 of 8A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 4 of 8A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 5 of 8A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - More Images+ 3

The country holds the record for being the flattest in the world, with a maximum elevation of only 2.8 meters, making it particularly vulnerable to rising seas. In 2007, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted that the upper limit of sea level rises will be 59 centimeters, meaning that most of the republic's 200 inhabited islands may have to be abandoned. Consequently, some urban projects have proposed to generate oil platforms to prevent the native population from having to leave the country. In addition, the government's efforts have focused on offsetting its greenhouse gas emissions and moving towards a green economy. Initiatives to combat global warming include reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

Today, the country's success is built on tourism -which began to develop in 1970-, together with its management model, which is due to the chromatic richness of its waters and the abundance of underwater life. Because of its tropical characteristics and the added value of its hotel complexes, it has become a highly appreciated destination for luxury tourism. The tourist population and the native population are separated by islands and have very limited contact with each other.

The history of traditional Maldivian architecture has a strong cultural influence from North India, which can be observed in the construction methods and silver punch engravings. Additionally, the 1400-year Buddhist period played a significant role in the development and flourishing of Maldivian culture, including language, early scriptures, architecture, governing institutions, customs, and manners. All of these were founded in the Buddhist centers, which were mandala-shaped and oriented according to the four cardinal points with the main gate facing east. However, later constructions were heavily influenced by Portuguese and Dutch colonization, as well as the British protectorate.

In the last decades where resort hotels have acquired great relevance, the architectural offer has evolved to enhance the surrounding landscape, offering experiences that engage with natural materials and platforms to make the user feel like they are floating in the sea. In an impulse to explore these sites surrounded by natural wealth, we believe it is important to shed light on why it is important to conserve them. We have compiled a list of contemporary architecture tourism projects found in the Maldives so you can let your imagination run wild with the different possibilities for inhabiting this island paradise.

Patina Maldives Hotel / studio mk27

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 4 of 8
Patina Maldives Hotel / studio mk27. Image © Georg Roske

Kagi Maldives Spa Island / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 8 of 8
Kagi Maldives Spa Island / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture. Image Cortesía de Kagi Maldives Spa Island

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort / WOW Architects

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 2 of 8
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort / WOW Architects. Image © Aaron Pocock, Ralf Toolten

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 3 of 8
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture. Image © Diego De Pol & Niklas Bernstein

Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 5 of 8
Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture. Image © Justin Nicholas

Finolhu Villas / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 7 of 8
Finolhu Villas / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture. Image Cortesía de Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

Tavaru Restaurant & Bar / ADR

A Brief History of the Maldives: Culture, Contemporary Architecture and Tourism - Image 6 of 8
Tavaru Restaurant & Bar / ADR. Image Cortesía de ADR

Mónica Arellano
