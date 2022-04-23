Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

+ 20

Design : Yuji Yamazaki, Simona Mastrolia

Local Architect : Ahmed Saleem

Country : Maldives

Text description provided by the architects. The Muraka at Conrad Maldives, the undersea residence is a two-level structure consisting of space above the sea level and an undersea suite designed for sleeping under the ocean's surface. The undersea suite features a king-size bedroom, living area, bathroom, and walk-in closet. The undersea bedroom floor level sits five meters (16.4 feet) below sea level, providing uninterrupted views of the surrounding marine environment, which boasts panoramic views of the wonders of the Indian Ocean's intricate marine life.

More than half of the wall and ceiling surface is covered with 7” thick clear acrylic to visually connect the outside and the suite. The underwater spaces span 100 square meters and are accessed through the spiral staircase and an elevator from an overwater living room. In order to minimize the inevitable appearance of heavy steel and concrete, the majority of the interior spaces are upholstered with leather, and the floor is covered with carpet, with which, sound reverberation is also minimized.

The interior design and much detailing of finishes were inspired by airplane luxury cabins. Every part of the interior was carefully measured, modulated, mocked up, and installed. Despite the fact that this is the only underwater bedroom in the region, automated privacy screens are integrated into all windows and controlled with a tablet in conjunction with a lighting system, similar to ones in luxury airplane cabins.

The Maldives is known for its pristine beach and sea. The views of the ocean are breathtaking, but that’s only half of the Maldivian beauty. The other half exists underwater. There is an underwater ecosystem that is worth showing to the visitors without diving in the sea. Creating safe places where people can calmly observe marine life would help draw attention to what is happening to the sea, recognize the changes, and get inspired.