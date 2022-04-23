We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Maldives
  5. Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

Save this project
Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture

© Justin Nicholas© Justin Nicholas© Justin Nicholas© Justin Nicholas+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture
Maldives
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas

Text description provided by the architects. The Muraka at Conrad Maldives, the undersea residence is a two-level structure consisting of space above the sea level and an undersea suite designed for sleeping under the ocean's surface. The undersea suite features a king-size bedroom, living area, bathroom, and walk-in closet. The undersea bedroom floor level sits five meters (16.4 feet) below sea level, providing uninterrupted views of the surrounding marine environment, which boasts panoramic views of the wonders of the Indian Ocean's intricate marine life.

Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas
Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas

More than half of the wall and ceiling surface is covered with 7” thick clear acrylic to visually connect the outside and the suite. The underwater spaces span 100 square meters and are accessed through the spiral staircase and an elevator from an overwater living room. In order to minimize the inevitable appearance of heavy steel and concrete, the majority of the interior spaces are upholstered with leather, and the floor is covered with carpet, with which, sound reverberation is also minimized.

Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas
Save this picture!
Plan - Overwater
Plan - Overwater
Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas

The interior design and much detailing of finishes were inspired by airplane luxury cabins. Every part of the interior was carefully measured, modulated, mocked up, and installed. Despite the fact that this is the only underwater bedroom in the region, automated privacy screens are integrated into all windows and controlled with a tablet in conjunction with a lighting system, similar to ones in luxury airplane cabins.

Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas
Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas
Save this picture!
Plan - Underwater
Plan - Underwater
Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas
Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas

The Maldives is known for its pristine beach and sea. The views of the ocean are breathtaking, but that’s only half of the Maldivian beauty. The other half exists underwater. There is an underwater ecosystem that is worth showing to the visitors without diving in the sea. Creating safe places where people can calmly observe marine life would help draw attention to what is happening to the sea, recognize the changes, and get inspired.

Save this picture!
© Justin Nicholas
© Justin Nicholas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rangali Island Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, 20077, Maldives

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yuji Yamazaki Architecture
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureMaldives
Cite: "Muraka Undersea Residence / Yuji Yamazaki Architecture" 23 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980634/muraka-undersea-residence-yuji-yamazaki-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job