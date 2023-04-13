Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal

With a high proportion of white mixed with a small amount of colorful pigments, pastel colors provide a range of pale, subdued tones. Related to soothing and calming environments, these colors have a timeless quality and can be seen throughout different architectural styles, such as rococo, art déco or the mid-century modern years. Applied in exteriors, interiors, or both, pastel tones make rooms feel more light, airy and spacious. 

From subtle accents to taking the spotlight in a project’s overall strategy, pastel colors are a versatile alternative that can be used in multiple ways and varying degrees. Following Ricardo Bofill’s color proposals, Paulo Mendes da Rocha’s interiors and Michael Graves’ buildings, contemporary architecture plays with soft colors for aesthetic and functional purposes, as well as providing a sensory experience. Analyzing different examples of their application in architecture and design, we showcase how four prevailing colors –mint green, pale pink, lemon yellow and light blue– are currently taking the stage.

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 2 of 65Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 3 of 65Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 4 of 65Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 5 of 65Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - More Images+ 60

Monochromatic pastel shades

Using color strategies focused on one pastel hue, monochrome interiors seek to provide integrity throughout the design while gently expressing the personality of a space. From a completely dominant role to delicately emphasizing certain elements, this strategy enables a wide range of creative possibilities. Because the composition of pastel colors is mostly white, their presence in interior design can create a soothing background that allows other elements, materials and textures to stand out. Alternatively, when incorporating various shades and finishes of a single color, the space can be imbued with a sense of depth, as its lighter and darker variations interact with each other. Throughout different building uses and typologies, monochromatic pastel shades are present in both new builds and renovation projects for residential, office and commercial use. 

Residential

Mint green space-optimizing covers

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 6 of 65
Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 7 of 65
Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii

Color as the guideline for interior aesthetics

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 10 of 65
Entorno Tulum Residences / Jaque Studio. Image © Ariadna Polo
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 11 of 65
Entorno Tulum Residences / Jaque Studio. Image © Ariadna Polo

Offices

Painting ceiling, walls and medicine shelves

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 13 of 65
SUMIYOSHIDO kampo lounge / id inc. Image Courtesy of Id inc
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 3 of 65
SUMIYOSHIDO kampo lounge / id inc. Image Courtesy of Id inc

Using light blue to emphasize elements

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 15 of 65
Faktoria Cultural Headquarters / Behark. Image © Mikel Ibarluzea
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 16 of 65
Faktoria Cultural Headquarters / Behark. Image © Mikel Ibarluzea

Commercial

Playing with soft shades of pink

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 18 of 65
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity. Image © Choi Yongjoon
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 2 of 65
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity. Image © Choi Yongjoon

Using color to enhance the building’s identity

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 20 of 65
Zerno Coffee Shop / Studio11. Image © Alexandra Ovseets
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 22 of 65
Zerno Coffee Shop / Studio11. Image © Alexandra Ovseets

Mixing and matching colors

Besides monochromatic strategies, there are several approaches to combining pastel colors in interior design, such as complementary for creating contrast, analogous for a cohesive and harmonious effect and a triadic color scheme selection for dynamic spaces. Since these colors tend to have lighter shades, they can be easily combined with each other, despite there being some common pairings in pastel tone use. While enhancing the functionality of a space, experimenting with color combinations –with a previous consideration of dimensions, natural light and materiality of the space– has a powerful effect on the overall atmosphere created. These combinations follow both simple aesthetics or seek specific functions, such as creating a calm and warm home for a beloved dog’s health.

Residential

Pastel color-blocking

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 23 of 65
House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Image © José Hevia
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 24 of 65
House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Image © José Hevia

Soothing atmosphere for a dog house

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 27 of 65
The Dog House / Atelier About Architecture. Image © Haiting Sun
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 29 of 65
The Dog House / Atelier About Architecture. Image © Haiting Sun

Commercial

Pastel shades for a sweet touch

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 30 of 65
Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 31 of 65
Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Soft hues for a seamless flow between spaces

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 33 of 65
Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB. Image © Sameer Tawde
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 34 of 65
Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB. Image © Sameer Tawde

Combining materials, textures and finishes

Beyond paints for floors, walls and ceilings, pastel colors are also naturally –or artificially– present in diverse construction materials. Enhancing the richness of interior design, combining materials in pastel hues provides different textures –adding depth and visual interest–, as well as creating contrast for highlighting certain elements. Although contemporary pastel interiors prevail with soft, glossy and rustics textures, these can be combined with natural materials (wood, stone, leather), textured fabrics (wool, linen, velvet), decorative surfaces (wallpaper, tiles) and rough exposed surfaces. Strengthening the building’s character, these dynamic interactions create counterpoints, balance and play with different scales. 

Commercial

Bricks, tiles and ceramics

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 36 of 65
Romulo Neighborhood Coffee Shop / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 38 of 65
Romulo Neighborhood Coffee Shop / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada

Mixing old and new materials

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 40 of 65
De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 41 of 65
De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

Residential

Incorporating exposed structural materials with contemporary finishes

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 43 of 65
Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © DEL RIO BANI
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 44 of 65
Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © DEL RIO BANI

Blending wood, ceramic tiles and pastel hues for surface textures

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 45 of 65
106 · Øki Apartment / elii. Image © Imagen Subliminal
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 47 of 65
106 · Øki Apartment / elii. Image © Imagen Subliminal

Patterned tiles for walls and floors

For over thousands of years –dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians, Persians and Romans– ceramic tiles have been used as an element of interior design. With modern advances that have made them more functional and accessible to a wider audience, these tiles have established a presence inside residential and commercial spaces. With a wide range of styles, colors and pattern possibilities that add character to a space, today tiles are known for being a versatile element for both functional and aesthetic purposes. Whether squared, rectangular or hexagonal, choosing pastel tones for repeating tiles allows these patterns to create an architectural language while not fully invading a space. Besides using them to differentiate areas, pastel pattern tiles are also a strategy for giving a gentle continuity to the overall project.

Residential

Restored ceramic vaults

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 48 of 65
Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 49 of 65
Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

A subtle hint of light blue

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 51 of 65
The Lightslice / Cometa Architects. Image © Vicente Ortega
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 52 of 65
The Lightslice / Cometa Architects. Image © Vicente Ortega

Commercial

Tiles featuring different colors and layouts

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 53 of 65
Foodhallen Den Haag Foodcourt / Studio Modijefsky. Image © Maarten Willemstein
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 54 of 65
Foodhallen Den Haag Foodcourt / Studio Modijefsky. Image © Maarten Willemstein

Lemon yellow rhombus floor

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 56 of 65
Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 5 of 65
Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Incorporating pastel tones into the urban fabric

As pastel colors can be found in different materials and textures, there are multiple ways in which they can be applied in building exteriors. Just like Notting Hill’s famous color palette, integrating pastel colors as part of the urban fabric allows the integration of a functional and aesthetic appeal. While evoking calmness and tranquility through a soft and cohesive urban environment, these light colors are ideal for temperature regulation inside the building. By adding a small amount of color pigments into paints or construction materials, such as concrete, one can create pastel shades with different textures to create a unique personality for the building. Pastel tones can cover the entire facade or, combined with other materials, can create dynamic and contrasting exterior layouts.

Residential

Combining green with copper

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 58 of 65
JWS 2b / KBNK. Image © Dorfmüller/Kröger/Klier
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 59 of 65
JWS 2b / KBNK. Image © Dorfmüller/Kröger/Klier

Corrugated sheets in light blue

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 60 of 65
KGM2 House / micelle. Image © Lemmart
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 61 of 65
KGM2 House / micelle. Image © Lemmart

Institutional 

A high school in pale pink

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 62 of 65
Wunderkammer Bressanone Music School / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli. Image © Marco Cappelletti
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 63 of 65
Wunderkammer Bressanone Music School / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Coloring a geometric volume

Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 64 of 65
Nursery and Primary School “DE TOL” / Dierendonckblancke Architects. Image © Filip Dujardin
Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal - Image 65 of 65
Nursery and Primary School “DE TOL” / Dierendonckblancke Architects. Image © Filip Dujardin

