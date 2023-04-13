Pastel Colors in Architecture and Their Lasting, Calming Appeal

Save this picture! House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Image © José Hevia

With a high proportion of white mixed with a small amount of colorful pigments, pastel colors provide a range of pale, subdued tones. Related to soothing and calming environments, these colors have a timeless quality and can be seen throughout different architectural styles, such as rococo, art déco or the mid-century modern years. Applied in exteriors, interiors, or both, pastel tones make rooms feel more light, airy and spacious.

From subtle accents to taking the spotlight in a project’s overall strategy, pastel colors are a versatile alternative that can be used in multiple ways and varying degrees. Following Ricardo Bofill’s color proposals, Paulo Mendes da Rocha’s interiors and Michael Graves’ buildings, contemporary architecture plays with soft colors for aesthetic and functional purposes, as well as providing a sensory experience. Analyzing different examples of their application in architecture and design, we showcase how four prevailing colors –mint green, pale pink, lemon yellow and light blue– are currently taking the stage.

Monochromatic pastel shades

Using color strategies focused on one pastel hue, monochrome interiors seek to provide integrity throughout the design while gently expressing the personality of a space. From a completely dominant role to delicately emphasizing certain elements, this strategy enables a wide range of creative possibilities. Because the composition of pastel colors is mostly white, their presence in interior design can create a soothing background that allows other elements, materials and textures to stand out. Alternatively, when incorporating various shades and finishes of a single color, the space can be imbued with a sense of depth, as its lighter and darker variations interact with each other. Throughout different building uses and typologies, monochromatic pastel shades are present in both new builds and renovation projects for residential, office and commercial use.

Residential

Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii

Yojigen Poketto / elii. Image Courtesy of elii

Entorno Tulum Residences / Jaque Studio. Image © Ariadna Polo

Entorno Tulum Residences / Jaque Studio. Image © Ariadna Polo

Offices

SUMIYOSHIDO kampo lounge / id inc. Image Courtesy of Id inc

SUMIYOSHIDO kampo lounge / id inc. Image Courtesy of Id inc

Faktoria Cultural Headquarters / Behark. Image © Mikel Ibarluzea

Faktoria Cultural Headquarters / Behark. Image © Mikel Ibarluzea

Commercial

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity. Image © Choi Yongjoon

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity. Image © Choi Yongjoon

Zerno Coffee Shop / Studio11. Image © Alexandra Ovseets

Zerno Coffee Shop / Studio11. Image © Alexandra Ovseets

Mixing and matching colors

Besides monochromatic strategies, there are several approaches to combining pastel colors in interior design, such as complementary for creating contrast, analogous for a cohesive and harmonious effect and a triadic color scheme selection for dynamic spaces. Since these colors tend to have lighter shades, they can be easily combined with each other, despite there being some common pairings in pastel tone use. While enhancing the functionality of a space, experimenting with color combinations –with a previous consideration of dimensions, natural light and materiality of the space– has a powerful effect on the overall atmosphere created. These combinations follow both simple aesthetics or seek specific functions, such as creating a calm and warm home for a beloved dog’s health.

Residential

House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Image © José Hevia

House Renovation in Calabria Street / AMOO. Image © José Hevia

The Dog House / Atelier About Architecture. Image © Haiting Sun

The Dog House / Atelier About Architecture. Image © Haiting Sun

Commercial

Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumina + Artem Trigubchak. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB. Image © Sameer Tawde

Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB. Image © Sameer Tawde

Combining materials, textures and finishes

Beyond paints for floors, walls and ceilings, pastel colors are also naturally –or artificially– present in diverse construction materials. Enhancing the richness of interior design, combining materials in pastel hues provides different textures –adding depth and visual interest–, as well as creating contrast for highlighting certain elements. Although contemporary pastel interiors prevail with soft, glossy and rustics textures, these can be combined with natural materials (wood, stone, leather), textured fabrics (wool, linen, velvet), decorative surfaces (wallpaper, tiles) and rough exposed surfaces. Strengthening the building’s character, these dynamic interactions create counterpoints, balance and play with different scales.

Commercial

Romulo Neighborhood Coffee Shop / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada

Romulo Neighborhood Coffee Shop / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada

De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente

Residential

Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © DEL RIO BANI

Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © DEL RIO BANI

106 · Øki Apartment / elii. Image © Imagen Subliminal

106 · Øki Apartment / elii. Image © Imagen Subliminal

Patterned tiles for walls and floors

For over thousands of years –dating back to ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians, Persians and Romans– ceramic tiles have been used as an element of interior design. With modern advances that have made them more functional and accessible to a wider audience, these tiles have established a presence inside residential and commercial spaces. With a wide range of styles, colors and pattern possibilities that add character to a space, today tiles are known for being a versatile element for both functional and aesthetic purposes. Whether squared, rectangular or hexagonal, choosing pastel tones for repeating tiles allows these patterns to create an architectural language while not fully invading a space. Besides using them to differentiate areas, pastel pattern tiles are also a strategy for giving a gentle continuity to the overall project.

Residential

Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

The Lightslice / Cometa Architects. Image © Vicente Ortega

The Lightslice / Cometa Architects. Image © Vicente Ortega

Commercial

Foodhallen Den Haag Foodcourt / Studio Modijefsky. Image © Maarten Willemstein

Foodhallen Den Haag Foodcourt / Studio Modijefsky. Image © Maarten Willemstein

Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Incorporating pastel tones into the urban fabric

As pastel colors can be found in different materials and textures, there are multiple ways in which they can be applied in building exteriors. Just like Notting Hill’s famous color palette, integrating pastel colors as part of the urban fabric allows the integration of a functional and aesthetic appeal. While evoking calmness and tranquility through a soft and cohesive urban environment, these light colors are ideal for temperature regulation inside the building. By adding a small amount of color pigments into paints or construction materials, such as concrete, one can create pastel shades with different textures to create a unique personality for the building. Pastel tones can cover the entire facade or, combined with other materials, can create dynamic and contrasting exterior layouts.

Residential

Institutional

Wunderkammer Bressanone Music School / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Wunderkammer Bressanone Music School / Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli. Image © Marco Cappelletti

Nursery and Primary School "DE TOL" / Dierendonckblancke Architects. Image © Filip Dujardin