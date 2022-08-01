We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Kitchen, Windows, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
South Korea
  • Architects: Plainoddity
  Area: 77
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs :Choi Yongjoon
  • Lead Architect : Kim Jihye
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Choi Yongjoon

Text description provided by the architects. As if a gorilla looks ferocious and wild, it is actually a vegetarian animal. The space concept was designed to highlight the gorilla's reversal charm. The sensuous and hard rock-like appearance is expressed in the form, and the gentle personality is expressed in pink.

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Chair
© Choi Yongjoon
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Image 24 of 24
Plan
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography
© Choi Yongjoon

Tables and chairs were made in the form of a voluminous and crude polygonal shape. The flooring material also has the shape of a polygon, which was also selected to emphasize the gorilla's rugged shape.

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Choi Yongjoon

As for the color of the space, we tried to use as many different finishing materials as possible within the same pink tone. Pink-red copper plate, pink travertine marble, and 4 types of pink tone paint were used to make the space appear deeper by using dark colors as you go inside and go up from the bottom.

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Choi Yongjoon
Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Interior Photography
© Choi Yongjoon

Using colored LEDs on the back of the leaning furniture and mirror, creating a pink shadow gave another reversal of fun. The landscaping space that evokes the central space uses external stones to bring a sense of locality like Africa where gorillas live. The exterior space is neatly organized, but rather than putting it through glass, the display furniture inside is extended to the outside, making it a signboard that stimulates curiosity.

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Choi Yongjoon

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Nonhyeon station, Seoul, South Korea

Plainoddity
Coffee Shop, South Korea
