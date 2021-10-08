We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. India
  5. Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB

Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB

Save this project
Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB

© Sameer Tawde© Sameer Tawde© Sameer Tawde© Sameer Tawde+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom
Mumbai, India
  • Architects: MuseLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sameer Tawde
  • Lead Architects: Huzefa Rangwala, Jasem Pirani, Mariyam Pardawala
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

Text description provided by the architects. With the intersection of soft shapes and simple geometry, the idea was to create a completely immersive experience for the Collins India Modular Kitchen and Wardrobe Experience Center. Each cave (space) within the inner hall allowing for each product displayed to stand on its own and work as a collective. The plan and sectional relationship are what defines this gallery-like approach. The redefined architecture of the space divides the gallery into two distinct spaces functionally; the inner hall and the outer shell.

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The Collins Experience Center for modular wardrobes and kitchens was an extremely challenging project for us for multiple reasons - it required us to understand the limitations of ‘modularity’, to digest the overwhelming buffet of colours, materials, textures, hardware, etc and ensuring they work with our palette and finally, to create an experience center that was not predictable and very ‘muselabby.’

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde
Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

The colour palette was simple - a terracotta colour on the floor and ceiling that highlights the catwalk. The inner volume which comprises of the display areas is defined by generous doses of charcoal. The outer wing is in a nude colour. For both, the inner display cavernous system and the outer ring, the micro concrete finish of the same colour was used on the floor, the walls, and the ceilings.

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

The space is peppered with niches to display materials and color samples along with Stupa-like wall sconces. The overarching notion was to develop a very unique experience, one that breaks the norms of what one can expect from a kitchen and wardrobe storage.

Save this picture!
© Sameer Tawde
© Sameer Tawde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mumbai, Maharastra, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MuseLAB
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomIndia
Cite: "Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB" 08 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969741/collins-experience-center-muselab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream