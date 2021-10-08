Collins Experience Center / MuseLAB

+ 34

Showroom • Mumbai, India Architects: MuseLAB

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Sameer Tawde



Lead Architects: Huzefa Rangwala, Jasem Pirani, Mariyam Pardawala

City: Mumbai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. With the intersection of soft shapes and simple geometry, the idea was to create a completely immersive experience for the Collins India Modular Kitchen and Wardrobe Experience Center. Each cave (space) within the inner hall allowing for each product displayed to stand on its own and work as a collective. The plan and sectional relationship are what defines this gallery-like approach. The redefined architecture of the space divides the gallery into two distinct spaces functionally; the inner hall and the outer shell.

The Collins Experience Center for modular wardrobes and kitchens was an extremely challenging project for us for multiple reasons - it required us to understand the limitations of ‘modularity’, to digest the overwhelming buffet of colours, materials, textures, hardware, etc and ensuring they work with our palette and finally, to create an experience center that was not predictable and very ‘muselabby.’

The colour palette was simple - a terracotta colour on the floor and ceiling that highlights the catwalk. The inner volume which comprises of the display areas is defined by generous doses of charcoal. The outer wing is in a nude colour. For both, the inner display cavernous system and the outer ring, the micro concrete finish of the same colour was used on the floor, the walls, and the ceilings.

The space is peppered with niches to display materials and color samples along with Stupa-like wall sconces. The overarching notion was to develop a very unique experience, one that breaks the norms of what one can expect from a kitchen and wardrobe storage.