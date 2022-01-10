We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura

© Luis Diaz Diaz© Luis Diaz Diaz© Luis Diaz Diaz© Luis Diaz Diaz+ 13

Houses, Renovation
Spain
  • Architects: Atzur Arquitectura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, Marset, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Artlumen, JNF, Microsoft, Ramon Soler, Roca
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention consists of the interior refurbishment of an old flat located in the Poblenou district of Barcelona. It is a passing apartment, with one façade on the street and the other on the inside of the block. It has also two interior courtyards.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The strategy chosen to solve the distribution is to distinguish two areas. The first, opens onto the interior façade and concentrates the most intimate rooms, which require less surface and more compartmentalization, rooms and bathrooms.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Plan - Actual
Plan - Actual
Plan - Proposal
Plan - Proposal
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The second, is located on the facade of the street and has the public uses, giving rise to a single open space that includes the kitchen, the dining room, the living room and a tiny office.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The proposal allows to take full advantage of natural light and ventilation and provide a sensation of spaciousness and fluidity to the aparment.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

In order to meet the needs of the inhabitants, three elements are projected that, in addition to their main use, fulfil the function of storage: the dining room bench, the armchair and the desk furniture.

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

In relation to materiality, it is chosen to value the original elements. The floor is restored and the ceramic vaults are painted and left as they were. This decision proposes a formal and colorful game, leaving a track record of time.

Axonometría
Axonometría

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura" [Ca na Vanessa / Atzur Arquitectura] 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974711/ca-na-vanessa-atzur-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

