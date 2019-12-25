World
Yojigen Poketto / elii

Yojigen Poketto / elii

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 31

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: elii
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 33.6 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Imagen Subliminal

  • Author Architects

    Uriel Fogué, Eva Gil, Carlos Palacios

  • Project Coordinating Architect

    Ana López

  • Team

    Eduardo Castillo, Lucía Fernández

  • Construction

    Aniceto Jiménez

  • Carpentry

    Alfredo Merino Caldas

  • Models

    Carlos Cañete, Ana López, Lucía Fernández

  • Promoters

    Diana Díaz, Luis Arenas
A dual strategy is applied to this project
Firstly, the floor plan arrangement is based on an L-shaped service band that integrates the access, wet areas, storage areas and leisure spaces. This frees up the main area, which opens up to the windows and balconies to create a brightly lit atmosphere. The intimate areas are therefore secluded and sheltered from view from the entrance.

Proposal Sketch
Proposal Sketch

On the other hand, the apartment is arranged into two levels: the level at the elevation of the entrance and the main room, plus a second level, 90 centimetres higher up, extending beyond the kitchen surface, where the leisure area and the bathroom are located. The two elevations not only allow different atmospheres to be arranged but also integrate ‘additional’ functions in the house, such as a deep bathtub in the bathroom, a storage area under the bed, part of the facilities, etc, thus optimising every cubic metre of the house. Secret trapdoors extend the storage space in the overhead areas. A portable stepladder/furniture item is used to overcome the difference in elevation, add storage spaces and double as small grandstands in the living room.

All in all, the proposal gains the corner of the building, floods it with natural lighting and views to the street, both the deep horizon and the street-level perspective, from the overhead areas. Openings in the furniture extend the indoor cross views from the upper area. The various elevations sport different finishes that produce specific atmospheres. Light colours are used on the walls of the main area to provide as much light as possible. The floor is made of linoleum. The bedroom area has wood finishes and includes a projector on the roof that projects onto a screen from the bed. The bathroom walls, floor and bathtub have a mirror finish to fill this indoor area with light and to augment the feeling of depth.

Originally published on November 30, 2017

