Mario Cucinella Architects Wins Competition To Shape Vienna's Skyline

Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

Mario Cucinella Architects has just won an invitation-only competition that adds two multifunctional towers to Vienna’s skyline. Situated in the 2nd district in Vienna, where a dynamic urban development “Viertel Zwei”, has been in the works for some time, the project consists of two highrises, both of different architectural languages and made for different purposes, together providing a complex urban image inserted into context.

The two towers, overlooking the iconic Prater Park, at the heart of Vienna, are 120 m and 90 m respectively, and include programs for living and working. A landscaped canopy serves as a covered walkway between the two buildings. Positioned precisely along the main urban axis of the new neighborhood, the project acts as a gateway to “Viertel Zwei", with all of the principal entrances of the neighborhood facing this axis. The canopy offers protection against wind downdraughts, which frequent the areas around tall structures. The specific form of this walkway was derived from extensive research with the help of wind and ground comfort consultants, including the decision to contain big circular apertures whose edges protect the spaces below, allowing them to be used all year round.

Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

The Grünblick, 120 m tall, was conceptualized as an upwards extension of the surrounding landscape, which includes the sizable Prater Park. The tower establishes a relationship of physical and visual continuity between the landscape and the vertical structure. The building’s architectural language is built on rhythm, infused with terraces, greenery, and living spaces sitting right above the park. The flat floors resemble sheets that fold over one another, allowing natural light into the residences and communal areas while also shielding them from excessive solar radiation.

On the other hand, the Weitblick Tower, composed mainly of office spaces is designed to stand out from the surrounding environment. This tower is elliptical in shape and designed to minimize air turbulence by following the direction of the prevailing winds. The structure has a double-skin façade, ensuring that the external closure of the building is appropriately sealed. The character of the tower is a direct result of the vertical sun-shading fins. This tower is designed to achieve ÖGNI/DGNB Platinum certification, whereas the Grünblick aims to achieve Gold Certification.

The Grünblick Tower. Image Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects

The new district, together with these two additions to Vienna’s skyline, amplify the urban space at large. They allow the residents to walk through these vertical towers in a familiar and welcoming way. Moreover, they create evocative views of the city and the notable Prater Park. In 2021, Mario Cucinella Architects designed a new university development in the heart of Rome, which includes a glass auditorium, a new public piazza, and a hanging garden. During Milan Design Week 2022, at the DAAily Bar Live Talks, ArchDaily had the pleasure of speaking to Mario Cucinella about his recent works and projects.

The Grünblick Tower. Image Courtesy of Mario Cucinella Architects