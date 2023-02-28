3XN Designs New Migration Museum in Central London

Save this picture! East Entrance View. Image Courtesy of 3XN/GXN

3XN, a Copenhagen-based studio centered around cultural architecture, has just received the green light from the planning committee for their design of the new Migration Museum. At its current location in Lewisham in Southeast London, the Museum is an encompassing collective archive of the movement of people to and from Britain. Moreover, the project explores how these movements have shaped us as individuals, communities, and as a nation. The 21-story scheme creates a new, permanent home for the Migration Museum and student accommodation.

+ 5

The 27,629 sqm tower is in the center of London, right near The Tower of London, giving vibrancy to the entire neighborhood. The design responds to the immediate surrounding context as well as the wider urban fabric using the massing of the building. Along the north-south axis, the building is incrementally stepping down in response to the scale of the neighboring properties. At the heart of the project sits a courtyard that is directly accessible from the street, creating a physical and visual connection between the public and private realms of the design. With broad, glass surfaces, striking entrances, and this relationship between the public courtyard and the street, the suggested design prioritizes visibility and openness.

GXN, the sustainability and research consultancy arm of 3XN, has conducted a pre-demolition analysis to find re-use options on the property. Derived from this research, they created an “upcycling catalog” to look at how the materials on the property could be recycled and re-used throughout the project. The final numbers conclude that 95% of the building’s current materials will be utilized in the project. Moreover, the Migration Museum will incorporate a natural ventilation strategy as well as water-saving techniques. The design encompasses a potential for vertical urban greening, including but not limited to six new street-level trees, an extra 22 trees, and soft landscaping throughout the project.

Related Article Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture

The Migration Museum is a unique and exciting opportunity for us to deliver Britain’s missing museum, a moving and inspiring landmark new cultural destination that puts the long, rich, and complex story of the movement of people, both to and from these shores over thousands of years, right at center stage, where it belongs.-- Charles Gurassa, Chair of the Migration Museum in his letter of support for the planning application

Known for its cultural projects, 3XN has designed many landmarks over the years. In 2022, their Quay Quarter Towers, an office building arranged as a vertical village, won at the World Architecture Festival Award 2022. Furthermore, their project “Neighborhood Next” is a scheme proposing 5,000 homes for residents of all income levels in San Diego, including cultural, commercial, and recreational spaces connected through public parks. In Denmark, they designed the Blue Planet, Europe’s largest aquarium on the shores of Øresund.