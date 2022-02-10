3XN/GXN Architects, Gehl, and ConAm Envision a Regenerative 15-Minute Community for San Diego

3XN I GXN, Gehl Architects, and ConAm Management Corporation have been selected for the second phase of a new masterplan in San Diego, California. Titled Neighborhood Next, the 15-minute community proposes 5,000 homes for residents of all income levels, with cultural, commercial, and recreational spaces all weaved within green promenades and public parks.

The proposal comes as a response to Southern California's prominent "suburban car culture", particularly after the rise of single-family homes. However, in the face of climate change and increased housing costs, the state found itself needing to decrease the amount of cars moving around to limit carbon emissions. With this in mind, the team behind Neighborhood Next designed a “radically walkable” community that pushes cars to the side, leaving plenty of space for parks, pedestrians, and public amenities, and dedicated 25% of the total 5,000 homes for affordable housing units.

With an ambition of making it "the world’s most livable community", the masterplan offers San Diego an all-inclusive ecosystem bustling with locals, shoppers, and tourists. The scheme emphasizes the “15-minute living” concept, allowing residents to live, work, socialize, and commute without the need of using a car. A bridge is proposed across the freeway to reconnect the site to the river, enhancing its natural setting and improving the Bay-to-Bay link. The main promenade is woven with several pedestrian paths and lined with a dynamic elevation of buildings.

In terms of commercial and cultural spaces, an eco-friendly world-class arena will also be built in the new community to house concerts and sports events, as well as the potentials of a school, library, childcare, and arts center. Flexible spaces will also be integrated, promoting gatherings, sharing, and learning, will serve as a true heart for the community. Alimentary markets, shops, and workspaces will be built within walking distance from the public plazas and streets, surrounded by the GreenLine park promenade, which serves as a green lung for the neighborhood.

Neighborhood Next is developed by ConAm Group, Community Housing Works, Wakeland Housing & Development, Malick Infill Development, PCL Construction, Crossroads Consulting, 3XN Architects, Gehl, and CityThinkers.