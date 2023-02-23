Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen
  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The transformation in the domestic spaces’ dynamics impacts the architecture inside and outside houses and apartments. Kitchens are the prime example of this transformation. Historically considered marginalized workspaces, they have gained more prominence as architectural spaces. This influences not only the size of the rooms and their organization but also the used claddings.

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 2 of 15Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 3 of 15Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 4 of 15Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 5 of 15Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - More Images+ 10

As they gain prominence, kitchens often become the center of the house, integrated with spaces such as the dining room, the living room, gardens, balconies and, depending on the available area, even bedrooms or home offices. Space organization and the type of cladding on walls and countertops are adversely affected by this integration.

Since prep spaces have different needs than living spaces, one must combine cool and warm claddings, distinct materials and opposing textures to ensure the room becomes pleasant. As part of this combination, several types of cladding were previously overlooked in the kitchen.

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 2 of 15
House WADV / BASIL architecture. Image © Liesbet Goetschalckx

The most common claddings in kitchens are cold, such as ceramics and tiles, while the most suitable for living areas are warm, such as timber or brick. Besides the walls, kitchens also have large storage surfaces, usually covered with natural wood or synthetic boards. They also can be made of glass or metal, for example. Finally, kitchens have wet and dry worktops, which need specific materials to ensure proper functioning, such as natural or artificial stone.

Combining different materials, textures and colors can be a challenge. See below for inspirations in homes and apartments that mix one or more different materials:

Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 3 of 15
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 5 of 15
Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design . Image © Fábio Jr. Severo

House WADV / BASIL architecture

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 6 of 15
Casa WADV / BASIL architecture. Image © Giulia Frigerio

Villa of the Star / APS Concept

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 8 of 15
Villa of the Star / APS Concept. Image © Quang Tran

100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls/ Vallribera Arquitectes

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 14 of 15
100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls / Vallribera Arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 7 of 15
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image © Manolo R. Solís

Apartamento do Canal / Estúdio Lava

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 10 of 15
Apartamento do Canal / Estúdio Lava. Image © Julia Novoa

Casa FMA / OM estudio

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 9 of 15
Casa FMA / OM estudio. Image © Leila Viegas

W39 House / ZLG Design

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 4 of 15
W39 House / ZLG Design. Image © Lin Ho

Casa Selene / EIXO Z arquitetos

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 12 of 15
Casa Selene / EIXO Z arquitetos. Image © Miti Sameshima

MP House / Taguá Arquitetura

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 11 of 15
MP House / Taguá Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Giantomasi

Coco House / Duy Le Architects

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 13 of 15
Coco House / Duy Le Architects. Image © Trieu Chien

Akam House / Ishtika

Ideas for Mixing Materials and Cladding in the Kitchen - Image 15 of 15
Akam House / Ishtika. Image © Prahlad Gopakumar

