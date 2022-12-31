Villa of the Star / APS Concept

+ 21

Hospitality Architecture, Houses • Dalat, Vietnam Architects: APS Concept

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 335 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Quang Tran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : MOEN , PANDOMO , The Box , Xingfa

Design Team : Hung Vo, Phan Thanh Dien, Duong Le, Trinh Phoi Phoi, Dao Van Hieu, Phu Le, Hung Le

Design And Building Team : APS Concept

City : Dalat

Country : Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villa of The Star, a "renovation" project as a part of the Mo Stay project, is built on three main factors: Connectivity - Locality - Sustainability. Nestled in the pine forest, Villa of The Star is an inspiring resort space that blends existing landscape elements into the house, creating a connection between people and nature. The Star is surrounded by a low taluy bank, to avoid heavy rain that can sweep rocks into the house, we use stone steps to create a natural wall, both do not affect the natural state and avoid landslides. The design team found a way to create a project that endures with time, using sustainable materials that are highly local, such as stone, pine wood, concrete and steel, and bricks, to build a construction suitable for the natural context.

From afar, the house has three main blocks: the lower part is clad with tangled stone, creating a feeling of solid support for 2 blocks of pointed roofs made of natural wood with 2 colors brown and black above. The above materials have a connection with the surrounding landscape, creating a harmony between architecture and nature. Bringing people as close to nature as possible, the main idea is that from inside the house, you still feel the change of scenery outside, inside the forest. To do this, The Star uses large glass windows with a selective arrangement to provide a good viewing angle to admire the whole forest, natural light can shine into the space from all sides.

Modified pine wood, known for its moisture resistance, mildew resistance, termite resistance, heat resistance, stability, durability, and environmental friendliness, was chosen by the design team as the main material for the house. The ceiling, walls, and floor are all paneled with modified pine wood. The choice of wood tones from light to dark in each specific position can add depth to the space as well as avoid monotony when using one material. Villa of The Star is a gathering place for families and groups of friends to relax and have fun together. Therefore, the privacy factor as well as the community factor must always be ensured. Grinding concrete floors are used in the common living space (living room – kitchen), it is both a highlight to make the space more outstanding, as well as a distance between the public space and the private space.

The common living space - the kitchen is completely expanded by large glass doors leading to the outdoor area, creating flexibility, and connecting directly inside and out. The spacious and airy outdoor space is suitable for joyful BBQ parties or gathering by the warm fireplace. The dawn of a new day, the fog on cold days, the sound of birdsong, the sound of rain falling on the leaves in front of the porch, a brilliant rainbow after the drizzle. The Villa of The Star project is planned by the architect and the investor to bring a healing and soothing experience to the soul after the chaotic and noisy life in the city.