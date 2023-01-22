Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Save
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamCasa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsCasa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardCasa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, BeamCasa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Construction : Isabel Bargas Cicero, Alejandro Bargas Cicero
  • Oversight : Rosa Balam, Armando Perez,
  • Team : Jorge Peón, José Angel Beltrán
  • City : Mérida
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lorena is located in Mérida historic downtown in Mexico and is part of what was once a house from the beginning of the 20th century, the property has been divided several times until reaching its current dimensions with only 4.5 meters front, a quarter of its original size. The house has a small inset with respect to the street and the walkway, something not common to find in the center of the city, and which creates a small access area. Crossing the façade in pastel tones, we access a small living room, with ceilings over 5 meters high and which still preserves its Decauville beams brought from France in the henequén (sisal) era, and which were part of the construction system of that period, together with the wooden beams.

Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Manolo R. Solís

A large arch invites you to continue the journey towards the kitchen, which has a white quartz central island and pasta tiles coverings in blue tones, integrating the colors of the beams in the living room.The terrace is integrated into the kitchen through tempered glass doors anchored to the old wooden frames, generating views of the gardens and allowing natural light to pass through them. The roof is a wooden structure that reuses the Marseille clay tiles that were on the property in that same place. On the walls, it was decided to remove all the finishing, leaving the stones exposed, creating a beautiful contrast with the blue color of the pasta tile floors and the red of the clay.El área privada de la casa cuenta con dos habitaciones, una en planta baja a la que se accede a través de un deck de madera y cuenta con un pequeño cubo de ventilación que se comunica con el baño, creando una sensación de amplitud.

Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 28 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Toilet
© Manolo R. Solís

The private area of the house has two bedrooms, one on the ground floor which is accessed through a wooden deck and has a small ventilation cube that communicates with the bathroom, creating a feeling of spaciousness.This area has a modern and dynamic volume that is presented with a set of cubes at different heights and with different functions, has chukum finishes with blue tints, and is surrounded by tropical vegetation where a small pool converges with the stairs of white cement and the hanging planters that lead to the second bedroom, which has the same spatiality as the one on the first level. Casa Lorena is a small oasis within the city, that captivates us with its history and its textures, falling in love with its pastel colors and transporting us to the past and a simpler time.

Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Image 30 of 32
Section - A
Save this picture!
Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción" [Casa Lorena / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción] 22 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994978/casa-lorena-workshop-diseno-y-construccion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags