Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. W39 House / ZLG Design

W39 House / ZLG Design

Save
W39 House / ZLG Design

W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 2 of 34W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 3 of 34W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 4 of 34W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 5 of 34W39 House / ZLG Design - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ampang Jaya, Malaysia
  • Architects: Zlg Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2900 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lawrence Choo, Lin Ho
  • Lead Architects : Susanne Zeidler, Huat Lim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 3 of 34
© Lin Ho

Text description provided by the architects. We bought the house as a typical Malaysian link terrace typology of the 1980s as part of a bigger housing development, with clustered spaces and many enclosed rooms. Over the course of 27 years, we have done a few alterations. The latest transformation started in 2015 and was completed in 2018, when the kids moved out, leaving us parents behind. This provided the opportunity to reduce the area by one-third of its initial build-up, allowing landscape; we planted a tree inside, and a 3 storey open volume with a new skylight and link bridges.

Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 8 of 34
© Lin Ho
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 20 of 34
© Lin Ho

The entire plan was ripped apart on all floors so that all internal walls are taken down including those for bathrooms which in effect were relocated mostly to one side. Having the kitchen island partially inside-out and using the existing retaining wall as the main feature of the house, with added slabs and creeping plants growing over time.

Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 5 of 34
© Lin Ho
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 33 of 34
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 11 of 34
© Lin Ho
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 27 of 34
© Lin Ho

The 1st floor, in the middle, is the living space around the kitchen and retaining wall. The second floor has 2 sleeping areas only divided by curtains and the lower ground floor is another sleeping/living space designed to allow for independent and self-contained living for our visiting kids or friends with its own front garden and separate entrance. We threw the car out from the original front car porch.

Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 21 of 34
© Lin Ho
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 7 of 34
© Lin Ho

Every space connects to the next flowing into each and becoming one larger space. The top half of the new facade is a series of openable marine plywood slatted windows with a six-bay paneled background. The lower half is all glazing using recycled metal angle frames and hinges salvaged from older houses. The single masonry type we use is from cheap lightweight cement bricks left bare without any plastering on either side. No plastered or lime-wash finished walls allow it to ‘breathe’ and don’t block the air.

Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 15 of 34
© Lin Ho
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 2 of 34
© Lin Ho

The house faces east and sits across an elevated dead-end road facing a valley. There are no fixed dividing walls anywhere in the house and not one single door other than the entrance gate. There’s no need for air conditioning as it is fully open and naturally ventilated throughout all three levels. Using materials that weather well in the tropics, collaborating with the elements, and accepting the fact that patina and traces from weathering give the building the true essence of itself- if it needs replacement after some time we shall our it back together again - evolving and dynamic - climatic has a new meaning.

Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 24 of 34
© Lin Ho
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 34 of 34
Sketch Section
Save this picture!
W39 House / ZLG Design - Image 25 of 34
© Lawrence Choo

We continue to observe how nature helps to play its part in bringing the project to life. No anxiety or expectations - just letting go and seeing where this takes us. In truth, we use too much for wanting something we need so little of. We deplete the natural environment of its resources more than we have to. We have been too separate from the universe for too long.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Zlg Design
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia
Cite: "W39 House / ZLG Design" 27 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992785/w39-house-zlg-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags