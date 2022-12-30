Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos

Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos

Save
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos

Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, ChairReforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsReforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, CountertopReforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyReforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Pulso Arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, Complementto, FARO Barcelona, Tecta
  • Construction : Tecta
  • Mobiliario : Mobiliario
  • Taps : ICÓNICO
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the heart of Chamberí, in Madrid. It is articulated in a large open-plan with living-dining room and kitchen space in it, and has a package of bedroomd and bathrooms with an integrated office by means of a custom-made natural wood lining-furniture that brings warmth and elegance to the home.

Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© José Hevia

The intervention reimagines and updates the distribution from zero to provide warmth and quality to the finishes, achieving a personalized and high-quality environment. The proposal is based on redistributing the spaces in a more logical and appropriate way to the daily life of the family that will inhabit this house, including a space for teleworking that could become a posible third room. 

Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

The project is developed around the living-dining room and kitchen space that is reformulated to be more open and diaphanous, leaving the two main metal pillars visible, so that the simultaneous uses of the 3 spaces can be shared between users, generating common activities, inserting the kitchen and the island in the context of the dining room with finishes that unify and order the different spaces.

Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Image 15 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pulso Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos" [Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos] 30 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994176/reforma-galileo-pulso-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags