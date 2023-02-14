Big Wins Competition to Design Qianhai Prisma Towers in Shenzhen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG has won a proposal to design a 300 m tall residential tower and a 250 m tall office tower for the Guiwan district, located in the metropolitan city of Qianhai, what is most commonly known as the international finance city of China. Part of the new development plan for Qianhai Bay, the Prisma Towers aim to transform the greater bay area. The project will include workspaces, residences, and 20,000m2 of leveled public spaces.

The two towers are referred to as “leaning”, given that they taper gently towards the sky, forming subtle green balconies and adding structural efficiency to the entire scheme. The resulting openings between the volumes create ample ground floor public space, surrounded by lush biophilia on the balconies and ledges above the pedestrian.

Both towers are conceived as simple prismatic building envelopes split open to make room for public space on the ground where they stand. The open seams and gaping corners allow the green spaces to ascend from the ground to the sky leaving wedges for outdoor gardens and terraces for the life of the people living and working within. With its timeless simplicity and inviting openness - the architecture of the two towers is firmly rooted in the urban values underpinning Shenzhen - a vertical modern city of 1000 parks.-- Bjarke Ingels, Founder & Creative Director, BIG.

The backdrop of the project is the famous Shenzhen-Hong Kong Plaza, also known as the Green Belt. The ground floor is designed to be fully opened, creating an urban living room. The towers are gesturally connected through the ground plane to the famous sky bridge “green belt”, and a nearby shopping mall. This creates a pedestrian network with multiple transitions, ultimately leading to the Qianhai Bay Waterfront. The public spaces on the ground floor include an amphitheater, tree-shaded social spaces, and an under-porch bar - all of which are located under the tree canopy and overhangs of the building.

In response to matters of climate and sustainability, The office tower’s East and West facades have Photo Voltaic cells integrated into them. The office tower is also designed as a double-skinned closed-cavity facade, in response to the local climate. Each apartment in the scheme has ventilation inlets that are operable through the individual window frames, encouraging and allowing for efficient natural ventilation. Additionally, rainwater is collected through the sloped curtain walls and used for maintenance of the public spaces.

The project’s cascading terraces continue from the ground floor to the rooftop and are filled with luscious greenery. On the rooftop, locals and building users can enjoy a panoramic view of the entire Qianhai Bay. The contrast of the ever-growing greens and the sleek glass shows most clearly the subtle shimmer that changes with the passing of the day.

Contextually, the towers are intentionally located between the two biggest intercity railways: to the east of the site, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Intercity Railway, and the proposed Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Express Railway will be at the west side. The tower also allows access to the main transportation hub, through the underground hall of the adjacent retail and commercial strip.

The Qianhai Bay development project at large aims to confirm the city's status as the economic, financial, and cultural hub of the region. In this spirit, Big is expected to begin construction on the project in 2025. The company has recently just completed its first project in Shenzhen, the Energy Mansion. Also in Qianhai, Gensler Shimao Qianhai Center is expected to be completed in 2023.