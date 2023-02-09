Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. “Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture

“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture

Save
“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture

The project for the Italian Pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia will be curated by Fosbury Architecture, a collective composed of Giacomo Ardesio, Alessandro Bonizzoni, Nicola Campri, Veronica Caprino, and Claudia Mainardi. Fosbury Architecture’s vision for the exhibition is based on a research practice that sees design as the result of collective and collaborative work. From January to April, leading up to the opening of the Biennale, nine site-specific interventions titled “Spaziale presenta” are set out to activate different locations across Italy.

“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 2 of 6“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 3 of 6“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 4 of 6“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 5 of 6“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - More Images+ 1

Save this picture!
“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 2 of 6
Fosbury Architecture. Image © Luca Campri

The exhibition on display in the Italian Pavilion from May 20 to November 26, 2023, will be the formal and theoretical synthesis of the processes triggered in the nine regions during the previous months. Titled “Spaziale: Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else,” the curatorial project aims to provide a distinctive and original portrait of Italian architecture within the international context.

Save this picture!
“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 4 of 6
Terraforma, video frame, Achille Mauro e Filippo Elgorni. Image Courtesy of Fosbury Architecture

The collective has recently announced “Siren Land” as the title of the second of the nine interventions. Set against the backdrop of the Bay of Ieranto, an inlet at the tip of the Sorrento peninsula is known as the home of the Sirens. In the bay, stories of Greek mythology still echo: according to Pliny the Elder, this is the exact location where Ulysses is said to have encountered the Sirens, whose captivating song delayed his journey back to Ithaca, as recounted by Homer in The Odyssey.

Related Article

The Nordic Countries Pavilion Brings an Indigenous Sámi Architecture Library to the 2023 Venice Biennale

Owned by the Fondo Ambienti Italiano, the site will act as the project’s incubator. BB design atelier (Alessandro Bava and Fabrizio Ballabio) collaborates with the team behind Terraforma, the international music festival, to create a project at the intersection of mythology and technology. The aim is to create a signifying device capable of both revealing the environmental state of the seabed and generating new forms of ritual aggregation.

Save this picture!
“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 5 of 6
Baia di Ieranto. Image Courtesy of Fosbury Architecture

In the face of the decline of anthropocentrism and in preparation for the challenge of the survival of the human species, there emerges the need to reaffirm the spatial contract between humans and nature, in light of future climate change. - Fosbury Architecture

Save this picture!
“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture - Image 3 of 6
Baia di Ieranto. Image Courtesy of Fosbury Architecture

By presenting the particularities of the Italian context, the curatorial project aims to align itself with the overarching theme of Laboratory of the Future set for the Biennale by curator Lesley Lokko. Other national pavilions have also selected their curators, many of whom have announced curatorial projects inspired by the particularities of their countries. Studio KO, the curator of the Uzbekistan National Pavilion, aims to bring into focus the country’s rich architectural heritage as a source of inspiration for developing more sustainable design solutions. The Nordic Countries Pavilion, curated by Joar Nango, brings a fragment of the indigenous Sámi culture to Venice. At the same time, the Georgian Pavilion interrogates the temporality of our environmental footprint by exploring an artificially altered settlement in the Dusheti region of Georgia.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else”: The Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale is Curated by Fosbury Architecture" 09 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996247/everyone-belongs-to-everyone-else-the-italian-pavilion-at-the-2023-venice-biennale-is-curated-by-fosbury-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags