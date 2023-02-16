Zaha Hadid Architects and Office for Visual Interaction: an Interview about Architecture, Light and a Longstanding Collaboration

With more than 900 projects in over 40 countries, every project that Zaha Hadid Architects designs and builds has an impact on the narrative of contemporary architecture. At ArchDaily, we know that each architectural project has a team of professionals behind it which makes it possible. In this edition of the ArchDaily Professionals Video Interviews, we talked to Johannes Schafelner, associate director at Zaha Hadid Architects, and Enrique Peiniger, founder of OVI-Office for Visual Interaction about their long-standing collaboration in projects merging design and lighting.

Office for Visual Interaction, founded by Chief Innovator Enrique Peiniger and based in New York, is an architectural lighting design studio working internationally with renowned architects and designers, creating innovative custom lighting solutions in projects of all scales, from small structures to residential towers and urban masterplans. They use the powerful tool of lighting to shape and define the identity of the built environment.

We think of ourselves as an extended member of the design team. It's not about compromise but instead, about establshing a dialogue to find the key idea and best solutions to make the project stronger. - Enrique Peiniger

OVI and Zaha Hadid Architects have been working closely together on several projects, and in this conversation with ArchDaily's Managing Editor, Christele Harrouk, they discussed in particular, their collaboration on one of New York City Highline's landmark projects, 520 West 28th St, and the masterplans for Unicorn Island in Chengdu, China, and the Aljada Discovery Center in Sharjah, UAE.

Together we engage in a very creative and collaborative process with a diverse team with diverse skills and rich conversations. Specially in masterplans, the idea is not to find a lighting solution, but more to define an overall key criteria for each project. - Johannes Schafelner.

