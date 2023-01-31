The Aesthetics of Circularity: Detachable, Rustic, Light

Save this picture! Mediona 13 House / NUA arquitectures. Image © José Hevia

A widely discussed topic lately, the circular economy encompasses a whole production and consumption system which pursues the reuse of existing materials as long as possible. However, how does this ongoing concept involve architecture, design and its aesthetics? Joining the shift towards a circular future, architecture is discovering how circular operations and the reuse of materials can result in new aesthetics, as well as in an overall improvement of its environmental impact.

Learning how circularity (and material reuse) creates distinctive aesthetics, the following article analyzes the way projects are reinterpreting their design process throughout three strategies: detachable, rustic and malleable architecture.

Detachable: Mixing and matching components

Since we are living in a dynamic world where nothing seems to be completely permanent, circularity takes disused materials and arranges them to be reused and repurposed, making design less wasteful and more resourceful. By assembling and disassembling elements, the practice of detachable design –where not only objects but architectural structures can be separated into parts– leads to an architectural aesthetic based on the addition and subtraction of ‘pieces’.

To achieve these results it is key to develop an integrated design process in which there is a participation of all of the agents –not only with people but also with building information modeling (BIM)– from the very beginning of the design to promote dialogue and ensure all aspects are considered and work together seamlessly.

Demountable Structure

Focusing on current spatial challenges like the housing shortage or restoring biodiversity, the project showcases innovative bio-based solutions for constructing demountable structures with a visible modular appearance. Optimized for minimal technical installations and joined with dry connections, the framework and wall elements were manufactured for ‘plug-and-play’ assembly, not only minimizing the environmental impact, but also allowing it to be fully dismantled and reconfigured at new locations according to future preferences and needs.

Temporary Object

Aiming to be unbuilt and recycled, Studio ACTE architects explore a design that dialogues between mass, transparency, time and durability. With materials already being re-used (cleaned, sanded or polished revealing their qualities and values), locally harvested and joined with dry attachments, it creates an ensemble that highlights the potential of reused materials. Throughout this construction process (where the pavilion demonstrates the qualities of rammed earth and reused wood as building materials) the result expresses how circularity has enabled its own aesthetics.

Usually seen in temporary pavilions, circular design enhances this detachable strategy to be applied in different architectural uses such as residential, workspaces, hospitality, and others.

Rustic: Local, Raw and Vintage

Another key factor within the aesthetic outcomes of implementing circular building processes is material selection, where its composition, texture, and color gives character to a project. Often influenced by its surroundings, the use of local materials (some of them rescued after being discarded) leads to a renewed use of traditional techniques which evokes a rustic, rough and raw design. Along with this, the combination of modern elements creates a vintage appearance able to recall particular qualities or characteristics of the past.

Traditional Materials for Contemporary Design

Moving from concrete housing blocks, alternatives to reduce CO2 emissions have enhanced the development architecture made of natural materials. This bamboo-made structure takes advantage of its bending strength while reconnecting to the authenticity and rich tradition of Chinese craftsmanship. Based on natural sources like sun, wind and vegetation (minimizing active energy use), the project exemplifies straightforward building techniques that create new aesthetics emphasizing the natural purity of materials.

Restoring with Rusticity

Restoring one of the few original wooden houses remaining in Holbox Island in Mexico adapts the building into a taqueria, mezcal store, and craft boutique. Unlike other projects that replace traditional heritage with foreign typologies, this intervention demonstrates how tradition is able to adapt into current uses while commemorating its original essence. How does this strategy influence its aesthetics? Wall, beams and wooden columns were passed through a painting technique by the owner where the sunken wooden pieces were filled with a color that assimilates the tone of the island’s sea.

Respecting an Ancient Site

Settled on an ancient preserved site, this village restoration creates a response towards the massive tourist arrivals and speculations on reimagining historical districts from zero. Within a design strategy that reuses, diverts and upcycles materials, its resulting aesthetic respects its location’s origins, where facades are made of an accumulation of raw earth bricks, recycled traditional windows, and shutters coming from the circular economy of the village.

Light: Impermanent and Transitory Spaces

How are circular decisions shaping architectural spaces? Within the use of simple and lightweight strategies, functional space configurations are certainly present in this new aesthetic. These variable and diverse spaces encourage architecture to use less resources, leading to a cleaner and simpler look that prioritizes durability of materials for functional layouts that can be easily adapted, repurposed and reused.

One Space into Multiple Areas

Renovating an 1850’s apartment of 45 m2, the new layout creates a space conceived as a multiple of itself. Multiplying the possibilities in a reduced spatial area responds to contemporary housing challenges, where flexibility plays a key role in enabling accommodations without having to grow in square meters, and thus, increase the building’s carbon footprint. Minimizing the number of elements, the material strategy develops a simple aesthetic that unifies spaces while reducing resources needed.

Humble Presence

Exploring building with lighter structures that minimize environmental impact, this small summerhouse’s architecture proposes lightness as an ecological guideline and aesthetic. Disengaging from concrete, the house rests on helical pillars to maintain the forest floor nearly untouched. Its wooden construction and simple material palette develops an aesthetic characterized by a temporal lightness that merges through the landscape.

Light Sheds for Assimilating its Surroundings

With a clear task of being a temporary home that incorporates into its surroundings (rather than detract from them), this structure with a lattice timber skin mimics its environment’s trunks from the kanuka treeline. Unlike typical sheds that don’t want to be seen, this Nightlight project proposes a light structure that can be seen from outdoor living spaces. Playing with a minimalist facade during the day, the illumination strategy integrates filtered light that appears to be glowing between the slats at night, leading to a simple aesthetic that adjusts throughout the passage of time.

