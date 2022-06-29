When Vintage Meets Modern: 5 Barn Lights That Achieve a Contemporary Aesthetic

Save this picture! Calla Pendant Ceiling Lights. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Characterized by a simple structure and a gable roof, the traditional barnyard typology responds to its original function: sheltering farm products and livestock. In recent years, however, the barn aesthetic has evolved tremendously, sparking the interest of designers with its enduring rustic charm, minimalistic shape, refined ornamentation and modularity – qualities that have long made it popular in countryside hideaways. Reinterpreted to fit a contemporary style, the vintage typology has conquered modern projects that seek to offer an escape from the fast-paced, dense reality of urban life. Whether refurbishing historic farms or building new homes designed to resemble barns, architects have drawn inspiration from the industrial origins of traditional barnyards, but adding a modern twist.

Save this picture! The Farmhouse / BXBstudio Boguslaw Barnas. Image © Piotr Krajewski

This can be seen in several examples; from The Farmhouse, a historical agricultural space transformed into a contemporary home, to Art Barn, a renovated barn whose interior features a sleek, minimalistic art studio space. Like in both of these cases, when it comes to achieving this modernized barn aesthetic, it is crucial to mix old forms with contemporary components. This involves integrating certain design elements that match the vintage style, but are made with new materials, finishes and technologies in order to be fitting for more updated buildings. Among all of pieces that can be integrated to achieve this look, artificial lighting can certainly make an impression.

Save this picture! Art Barn / Thomas Randall-Page. Image © Jim Stephenson

Save this picture! The Farmhouse / BXBstudio Boguslaw Barnas. Image © Rafał Barnaś

The Gooseneck Lamp, also known as the shed light, is one clear example. The combination of a traditional look with new technologies results in an attractive product that is not only ideal for barn architecture, but also for all kinds of residential, commercial or corporate buildings looking to create a modern, vintage-inspired aesthetic. These lamps became common in the early 20th century, in a time when electricity was just reaching cities. Their popularity was greatly due to their ease of installation in walls; because there were no conduits, switches or electrical outlets to connect lamps, electric lights could only be installed through direct wiring.

Save this picture! Gooseneck Lights. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Incorporating new materials and technologies

Thanks to their timeless appearance and functional design, Gooseneck lamps remain an ideal choice for outdoor and indoor applications. But what is crucial to their widespread use in contemporary projects lies in several manufacturing and technological advancements. Cocoweb’s Gooseneck Barn Lights, for instance, utilize modern and durable manufacturing materials, attractive colors, and, above all, more efficient light bulbs. By using LED technology, these have a long-life expectancy, consume up to 90% less power than incandescent lights, contribute to sustainability and are versatile in temperature and intensity. The pre-installed LED achieves a warm color temperature of 2700K and is powered by 1600 lumens for a warm glow, as well as being safely secured by a plastic cover for adverse weather protection.

Save this picture! Oldage Gooseneck Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Similar to the Gooseneck Lamp, there are many other classic light fixtures inspired by the barn aesthetic that incorporate new technologies and advanced materials. To explore their possibilities, below we present Cocoweb’s diverse range of Barn Lamps, along with their functional characteristics and stylish looks.

Save this picture! Gooseneck Light Styles. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Modern lamps with a hint of antiquity

All of Cocoweb’s Barn Lights include pre-installed LED technology, are energy-efficient, can be easily mounted to flat level surfaces and have a 2700K color temperature. They are highly durable by being constructed with everlasting steel that is resistant to damage, as well as using powder-coated finishes that help prevent the lights from fading, chipping and scratching. Altogether, this achieves a high-quality product with a sleek industrial look that doesn’t ever seem to go out of style. And with multiple shells, arms, colors and finishes to choose from, each model is fully customizable, providing a high design flexibility that can bring the updated barn style to any modern space.

Gooseneck

The Gooseneck Barn Lights stand out because of their distinctive design. Featuring a white shell and displaying a curved arm that is shaped similarly to the neck of a goose (hence the name), the lamp is able to efficiently reflect and direct most of the light emitted downwards.

Save this picture! Calla Gooseneck Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Save this picture! Calla Gooseneck Lights. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Sconces

Barn Light Sconces, on the other hand, feature a shade with a much shorter gooseneck arm. Tailored to fit close to the wall, they can easily light up tight spaces that are usually difficult to illuminate, such as bathroom vanities, doorways and columns. In addition, their versatility enables them to serve as accent or secondary lighting for larger rooms, as well as for outdoor applications like exterior walkways.

Save this picture! Blackspot Wall Sconce. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Save this picture! Peony Wall Sconce. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Pendant

Hanging on a braided nylon cord, Pendant Lights provide a stylish way to light up large interior rooms or highlight areas like tables and kitchen islands. They can also be utilized on exterior locations – patios, outdoor grills or seating areas – if paired with a multi-length downrod that secures them from high winds and water.

Save this picture! Oldage Pendant Ceiling Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Save this picture! Oldage Pendant Ceiling Lights. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Post

When it comes to achieving a cohesive look and providing sufficient light to promote security, outdoor Barn Light Post Lamps are a good alternative. They can be installed along pathways, in parking lots, decks, gardens, or wherever extra lighting is needed.

Save this picture! Iris Post Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Save this picture! Post Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Sign

Sign Lights include a unique joint that allows the shade to rotate in a 180° arch and are paired with a gooseneck arm that allows the shade to rotate towards (or away from) a wall. These are especially suitable for lighting up a storefront, sign or billboard, achieving the perfect angle to attract attention. And like the rest of the Barn Lights, they are fully customizable, effective, simple and elegant in design.

Save this picture! Calla Sign Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

Even as design constantly evolves by welcoming new trends, high-quality, functional and elegant pieces always prevail. In this sense, although Cocoweb’s Barn Lights reference a vintage industrial style common to the classic barn typology, they are updated to fit a contemporary aesthetic that broadens their possibilities in modern architecture. With their timeless qualities, they become a classic example of when traditional, historic lighting meets modern design.

Save this picture! Gooseneck Light. Image Courtesy of Cocoweb

