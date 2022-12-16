Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow

 

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBetween Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeBetween Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamBetween Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Glass, WindowsBetween Birch House / Kim Lenschow - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Denmark
  • Collaborating Architects : Pihlmann Architects
  • Country : Denmark
Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Hampus Berndtson
Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Hampus Berndtson

A humble presence in the landscape, minimally impacting its natural setting. This small summerhouse explores lightness as an ecological guideline and aesthetic.

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson

Built without a concrete foundation, the house rests gently on helical pillars, leaving the forest floor nearly untouched. The corresponding lightweight, wooden construction and modest material palette endue the house with a temporary yet natural presence in the landscape.

By contrasting a tiny and unassuming gable with relatively tall rooms, the house appears small from the outside but spacious from the inside. The guest room is accessed from the outside as a way of further economizing on interior space, contributing at the same time a sense of privacy between the host and their guests.

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Hampus Berndtson

Birch plywood is economically applied only where the body and walls come into contact, reducing material use and exposing different layers in the construction. Structural elements are left visible and allow one to recognize and follow the becoming of the house, creating an experience of temporal lightness.

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows
© Hampus Berndtson
Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hampus Berndtson

The house’s facade sheets generate thin, shadowy lines across the structure, producing a subtle sense of hovering. The airy aesthetic is apparent throughout, from the thinly cut metal pieces making up the bathroom to the delicate wooden frame and its low-density wood fiber insulation.

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Hampus Berndtson
Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Hampus Berndtson

The project examines a lighter way of building, ecologically as well as aesthetically.

Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Hampus Berndtson

Project gallery

About this office
Kim Lenschow
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "Between Birch House / Kim Lenschow" 16 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993825/between-birch-house-kim-lenschow> ISSN 0719-8884

