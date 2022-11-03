Submit a Project Advertise
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Beam
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Commercial Architecture
Mexico
  • Team : Carlos Patrón Ibarra, Ana Patrón Ibarra, Alejandro Patrón Sansor, Kristell Guillen
  • Construction : Cuauhtémoc Muñoz
  • Program : Comercial
  • Country : Mexico
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Beam
© Leo Espinosa

Text description provided by the architects. Temoc is a restoration project of one of the few original wooden houses that remain on Holbox Island, to adapt it into a taqueria, mezcal store, and craft boutique.

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Leo Espinosa
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Leo Espinosa

Holbox has had a great tourist boom in recent years that, coupled with the lack of protection of its architectural heritage, has caused the loss of the traditional wooden buildings that characterized the town, replacing them with typologies imported from other popular beach destinations. The objective of the intervention was to evidence this phenomenon, to demonstrate that traditional typologies have the capacity to accommodate new uses and give back to the original settlers a bit of the memory of the place where they grew up.

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Image 32 of 40
Plan
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Image 34 of 40
Section X1-X1'

The property is located on one of the corners that contain the civic plaza of the town and was used as a warehouse for a neighboring business. The intervention consisted of dismantling all the additions that both the cabin and the backyard had suffered. Once the intervention area was cleared, the lost and/or damaged pieces of the original cabin were replaced, so that the crafts boutique and the mezcal collection could be located within it.

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Leo Espinosa
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Leo Espinosa

At the back of the property, a new volume was built that houses the food and beverage bars, which was defined based on the characteristics of the pre-existing cabin, but which manifests itself contemporary from its materiality. Between both buildings, an open patio with direct access from the street was created, where the diners were located, a small stage for live music, and the restrooms. This patio was reforested with endemic species of the island that provided shade and freshness to visitors.

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Leo Espinosa
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography
© Leo Espinosa

In terms of materiality, the walls, beams, and wooden columns of the cabin received a painting technique carried out by the owner in which the sunken parts of the wooden pieces were filled with a color that matches the tone of the island's sea. . For the roofs, the same sheet of galvanized steel typical of the original typology was used, which was covered on the outside with a membrane that helps to minimize insolation. 

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Leo Espinosa
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Image 40 of 40
Isometric
Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leo Espinosa

The new volumes were made of masonry with chukum stucco. The floors and fixed furniture were made with concrete to which shells and snails from the place were added, which were evident when roughing them. The doors and windows were made with fixed wooden louvers that allow constant cross ventilation. The exterior spaces were left permeable with natural sand. To contain the patio, a 90cm-high stone wall was built, which was originally used on the island to mark the limits of the traditional houses.

Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leo Espinosa

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico

TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "Island Cabin / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual " [Cabaña isleña / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual ] 03 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991601/island-cabin-taco-taller-de-arquitectura-contextual> ISSN 0719-8884

