Egaligilo Pavilion / Broissin

Design Team: Jorge Velázquez, Javier García, Oscar Aguilar, Andrés Lara, Gala Carrillo, Ana C. Mercado

Clients: Broissin

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Modern architecture has remained valid through history as human understanding of functional spaces, in the pavilion, this is represented by an orthogonal geometric enclosure composed of puzzle-shaped concrete pieces, that modulates the pavilion’s dimensions and its steel structure. On the other hand, parametric architecture is represented by an organic skin formed by white concrete circles, that strive to demonstrate its aesthetic value, to break the barrier of traditional paradigm, the rationality of thought, and to create its own language through technological development.

Egaligilo Pavilion is an installation and represents the tension between traditional and parametric architecture acting as an equalizer of forces between them while preserving a natural environment inside. Egaligilo means Equalizer in Esperanto, a language created to facilitate international communication. Design and architecture have to act as a change agent, as a tool for facing global challenges and generating solutions to improve the quality of life of our communities. Egaligilo attains a constant interaction with its surroundings, and as it blends in with the public space, it also holds a living oasis inside, in which symbolism is exalted and gives the visitor the capacity to connect with the natural environment. The pavilion creates its own microclimate by preserving a series of atmospheric conditions required to maintain a small cloud forest on the inside, by allowing light and rain to seep inside through both skins, keeping the plants alive. The openings between the overlapping skins and the effects of artificial lighting, create different scenarios throughout the day, inviting the spectator to enter the pavilion redefining the narrow limit between inside and outside.

The Pavilion’s skins were made with Equitone, fiber-concrete material water, and weather-resistant; “Tectiva” and “Natura” were the selected panels we used. These panels were cut by a CNC router to fit the proposed design. 400 patterned puzzle pieces were cut for the outer skin and more than 3,000 circles for the inside volume. The main structure was made of steel C channels 4” by 2” and 2” by 2” steel angles, the secondary structure that supports the inner skin was made of SHS 1” by 1” C-18, and the structure of the “bubbles” were made of CHS of 1” rolled with the specs provided to the blacksmith welded to a 4” steel flat bar.

All the concrete panel elements were screwed into the main structure in order to make the pavilion reusable, with just a few welding points for extra support and security. The Pavilion seeks to raise awareness about the recycling of ephemeral structures and the main purpose of architecture: benefit humanity. Egaligilo is an example of this, it was first exhibited 6 months outside the Tamayo Museum, in Mexico City, and now it will be adapted for another use.