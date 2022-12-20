Submit a Project Advertise
World
Nightlight Shed / Fabric

Nightlight Shed / Fabric

Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Fence, FacadeNightlight Shed / Fabric - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamNightlight Shed / Fabric - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, SteelNightlight Shed / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, GardenNightlight Shed / Fabric - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture
Akaroa, New Zealand
  • Architects: Fabric
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nancy Zhou
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Abodo, Alsynite, Carter Holt Harvey, Ulrich Aluminium Cladding
  • Design : Mitchell Coll, Amy Douglas
  • City : Akaroa
  • Country : New Zealand
Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nancy Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. Nightlight fills a small gap in a historic clearing of the kānuka belt wrapping around the Akaroa township in Banks Peninsula, New Zealand. Practically this building was to provide services for living and tool storage for the owner's long-term vision to regenerate the land and build their forever home. Once that home is complete, this temporary home needs to slot into and enhance its surroundings, rather than detract from them.

Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Nancy Zhou

The response is a structure enveloped in a lattice of timber that mimics the surrounding trunks of the kānuka treeline it is positioned in. Rather than locating this building out of sight like a typical shed or using it only for its services, Nightlight has been reimagined as a light sculpture that will proudly be seen from the future outdoor living space. The filtered light seen glowing between the slats at night is a contrasting aesthetic to the minimalist facade seen throughout the day. The light it provides is a welcome addition to an otherwise dark site.

Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nancy Zhou
Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Interior Photography
© Nancy Zhou

Taking cues from the Japanese influence on Christchurch style architecture that the owners love, material junctions and fixings are proudly expressed and exposed, while its interpretation of a shoji provides a constant connection to the surrounding bush and privacy where required when inside. Nightlight shines bright and has this connection thanks to its polycarbonate shell, also chosen for its ability to be easily transported to the site and worked with hand tools. LVL pine was selected for its stiffness and straightness to allow for fewer timber members to be used and therefore better light transmission. All battens and slats were carefully lined up with the internal structure and used sparingly to allow a uniform pattern of glow at night. This critical geometry and alignment was a constant challenge throughout the build.

Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel
© Nancy Zhou
Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Nancy Zhou

Built by the architect/owners, this building has many components crafted from scratch - the operable screens, surface slider, windows and screen wall, the hand-mixed and poured concrete pile footings and hot tub, and the racks that keep their tools at the ready for the rest of this ambitious project.

Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden
© Nancy Zhou
Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Image 15 of 16
Plan - Site

Timber was favored wherever possible to ensure the building was net negative embodied carbon and low maintenance. Both the locally sourced macrocarpa for the decking and thermally modified pine for the slats have been left to silver off mimicking the kānuka trunks and, in contrast, the internal LVL framing is warm in tone to welcome users. The addition of mist green creates a simple palette that slots comfortably into the environment.

Nightlight Shed / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Nancy Zhou

Project location

Address:Akaroa, New Zealand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Nightlight Shed / Fabric" 20 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993941/nightlight-shed-fabric> ISSN 0719-8884

