Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022

Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022

Save
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022

2022 has again resulted in diverse coverage on ArchDaily in an eventful year, from speculating on building materials of the future to analyzing the narrative role that architecture plays in literature. A selection of articles from this year is found below, organized into four over-arching topics. 

Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 2 of 27Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 3 of 27Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 4 of 27Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 5 of 27Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - More Images+ 22

Materials: Exploration

The bamboo, rattan, and abaca found in the Philippines are integral elements of its vernacular architecture. In India and Egypt, earth has been a building material that has produced innovative, beautiful results. The materials that we build with have environmental, social, and aesthetic meanings.

Related Article

Uncovered Ground: Architectural Elements, Urbanism and Cities

The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 8 of 27
© Beth Macdonald / Unsplash

Pioneering the Revival of Earth Architecture: Egypt, France, and India

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 9 of 27
© Roland Unger

The Corrugated Iron Roof: Avant-Garde or Unaesthetic?

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 7 of 27
© Wikimedia User Basile Morin licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license

How Tall Can We Build? Construction Materials and Methods for Skyscrapers of the Future

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 6 of 27
© UN Studio

Urbanism: Crafting Spaces

From observations of the importance of queer spaces in the United States to the segregation by caste that casts a shadow over India's public realm, gaining a richer understanding of urbanism necessitates the deep consideration of the socio-economic and socio-cultural aspects of our cities. 

Queer Spaces: Why Are They Important in Architecture and the Public Realm?

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 10 of 27
© Robert Katzki / Unsplash

When the American Dream Became the Urban Planning Nightmare

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 11 of 27
Courtesy of Monacelli Press/Robert A.M. Stern

Can Urban Design Find Success Through Grassroots Movements?

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 13 of 27
© Better Block

Urban Disparities: How Caste Shapes Cities

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 12 of 27
© Sarah Jamerson under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license

Virtual Worlds and Artificial Intelligence

2022 has seen the rise of Artificial Intelligence image generators such as MidJourney and DALL-E, together with ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI that generates human-like text. From the still-uncertain real-life applications of the Metaverse to designers specializing in speculative worlds, the lines between virtual and physical spaces may continue to get even more blurred.

Clinging to Familiarity in the Metaverse: Are We More Likely to Accept Architecture When it Looks Familiar?

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 18 of 27
© ZHA

The AI Image Generator: The Limits of the Algorithm and Human Biases

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 16 of 27
© Midjourney AI / Matthew Maganga

Post-Human Aesthetics in Architecture: In Conversation with Matias del Campo

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 17 of 27
© SPAN (Matias del Campo/Sandra Manninger) 202

Planet City: Using Imaginary Worlds as Sustainable Models to Tackle Climate Change

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 15 of 27
© Liam Young

Designing Physical Spaces to Support a Virtual World

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 14 of 27
via Virtual Reality Reporter

Housing 

Multi-faceted conversations on housing have been a significant part of the architectural discussion in the past and present and will continue to be a key part of future architectural discourse. This year has seen reflections dissecting contemporary trends of small-footprint housing, in addition to much-needed explorations of the affordability of homes amidst global inequality. 

The Life and Death of the Tiny Home Trend

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 24 of 27
© Flickr CC User Tammy Strobel

Built to Not Last: The Japanese Trend of Replacing Homes Every 30 Years

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 21 of 27
Courtesy of NKS Architects

The City Outskirts: Suburbia and Low-Cost Housing

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 22 of 27
© GLOBUS

How Are Co-Living Spaces in London Offering Solutions for Rising Urban Density and Real Estate?

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 23 of 27
© Gravity Co-Living

Tiny Living in Japan: How to Optimize Tiny Living Spaces

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 20 of 27
© Toshiyuki Yano

Do Trailer Parks and Mobile Homes Have a Future As Affordable Housing?

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 19 of 27
© MH Village

Architecture in Graphic Novels 

As a visual medium, graphic novels are often avenues of architectural storytelling, as authors and artists use illustrations of the built environment to construct rich, complex narratives, from the manga Jujutsu Kaisen to the graphic novels Berlin and Aya.

Architecture in Japanese Manga: Exploring the World of Jujutsu Kaisen

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 25 of 27
Courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen Wiki - Fandom

The Graphic Novel as Architectural Narrative: Berlin and Aya

Save this picture!
Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022 - Image 26 of 27
Courtesy of Drawn & Quarterly

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Matthew Maganga
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Matthew Maganga. "Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022" 30 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994461/artificial-intelligence-tiny-living-and-dissecting-what-we-build-with-in-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags