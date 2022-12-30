Artificial Intelligence, Tiny Living, and Dissecting What We Build With In 2022

2022 has again resulted in diverse coverage on ArchDaily in an eventful year, from speculating on building materials of the future to analyzing the narrative role that architecture plays in literature. A selection of articles from this year is found below, organized into four over-arching topics.
Materials: Exploration
The bamboo, rattan, and abaca found in the Philippines are integral elements of its vernacular architecture. In India and Egypt, earth has been a building material that has produced innovative, beautiful results. The materials that we build with have environmental, social, and aesthetic meanings.
The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture
Pioneering the Revival of Earth Architecture: Egypt, France, and India
The Corrugated Iron Roof: Avant-Garde or Unaesthetic?
How Tall Can We Build? Construction Materials and Methods for Skyscrapers of the Future
Urbanism: Crafting Spaces
From observations of the importance of queer spaces in the United States to the segregation by caste that casts a shadow over India's public realm, gaining a richer understanding of urbanism necessitates the deep consideration of the socio-economic and socio-cultural aspects of our cities.
Queer Spaces: Why Are They Important in Architecture and the Public Realm?
When the American Dream Became the Urban Planning Nightmare
Can Urban Design Find Success Through Grassroots Movements?
Urban Disparities: How Caste Shapes Cities
Virtual Worlds and Artificial Intelligence
2022 has seen the rise of Artificial Intelligence image generators such as MidJourney and DALL-E, together with ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI that generates human-like text. From the still-uncertain real-life applications of the Metaverse to designers specializing in speculative worlds, the lines between virtual and physical spaces may continue to get even more blurred.
Clinging to Familiarity in the Metaverse: Are We More Likely to Accept Architecture When it Looks Familiar?
The AI Image Generator: The Limits of the Algorithm and Human Biases
Post-Human Aesthetics in Architecture: In Conversation with Matias del Campo
Planet City: Using Imaginary Worlds as Sustainable Models to Tackle Climate Change
Designing Physical Spaces to Support a Virtual World
Housing
Multi-faceted conversations on housing have been a significant part of the architectural discussion in the past and present and will continue to be a key part of future architectural discourse. This year has seen reflections dissecting contemporary trends of small-footprint housing, in addition to much-needed explorations of the affordability of homes amidst global inequality.
The Life and Death of the Tiny Home Trend
Built to Not Last: The Japanese Trend of Replacing Homes Every 30 Years
The City Outskirts: Suburbia and Low-Cost Housing
How Are Co-Living Spaces in London Offering Solutions for Rising Urban Density and Real Estate?
Tiny Living in Japan: How to Optimize Tiny Living Spaces
Do Trailer Parks and Mobile Homes Have a Future As Affordable Housing?
Architecture in Graphic Novels
As a visual medium, graphic novels are often avenues of architectural storytelling, as authors and artists use illustrations of the built environment to construct rich, complex narratives, from the manga Jujutsu Kaisen to the graphic novels Berlin and Aya.
Architecture in Japanese Manga: Exploring the World of Jujutsu Kaisen
The Graphic Novel as Architectural Narrative: Berlin and Aya
