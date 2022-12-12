The 9th MPavilion Designed Bangkok-Based Studio All(zone) Opens in Melbourne, Australia

The ninth edition of the MPavilion opened with an orange canopy installation designed by Bangkok-based practice all(zone) in collaboration with AECOM and Schiavello Architects. From December 2022 to April 2023, visitors will experience a vibrant and joyful setting made of upcycling materials, featuring an architectural lighting program by Melbourne-based design practice Bluebottle.

The installation is part of the summer program of free events in the Queen Victoria Garden. Since 2014, MPavilion has prided itself on being a driving force for architectural and design excellence in Australia, commissioning outstanding architects such as MAP Studio Magnani Pelzel Architetti Associati (2021), Glenn Murcutt (2019), and Estudio Carme Pinós (2018).

Focused on solutions for upcycling and reusing sites and materials, (all) zone's MPavilion fosters dialogue on how design and architecture can help create better cities for those who live in them. Designed to celebrate being outdoors, the lightweight, textural pavilion features a canopy comprising three layers that explore the potential of fabric and tensile architecture at every step.

The outermost layer is built from fishing nets, giving the structure a tactile texture that defines the MPavilion's profile. The middle layer is crafted from a cutting-edge STFE membrane - used for the first time in Australia. The surface provides consistent temperature while protecting from rain, reduces glare, and is ten times lighter than glass. Lastly, the inner skin features a waffle of colored fabric that moves with the breeze and filters light, evoking the feeling of gently resting under trees.

(…) MPavilion is special because even though it’s called a temporary pavilion, it’s actually even more complex than a building. We focused on how the MPavilion would accommodate lots of different activities, and the engineering and manufacturing has been a huge step forward for us in understanding the possibilities of fabric-based architecture.” Rachaporn Choochuey. Design director of all(zone)

The architectural lighting concept developed in partnership with Bluebottle, reveals the complexity of the highly engineered structure. The light also adds intense kinetic color across the live music program in the Queen Victoria Garden. Moreover, to bring a fresh look to the MPavilion each month, Rachaporn Choochuey will select four colors that will be used to paint the kiosk. At the season's close, the MPavilion is gifted by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation to the people of Victoria and relocated to a new, permanent home where the community can engage it.

