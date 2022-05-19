Save this picture! Courtesy of MPavilion 2022 Media Centre

The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has announced that internationally renowned architecture and design practice all(zone) is the the recipient of the MPavilion 2022 commission. Demonstrating how architecture and design can contribute to creating equitable cities, the Bangkok-based studio was commended for its commitment to designing built environments where people can feel at home in the world, reusing and recycling local materials in bold and innovative new ways.

Led by co-founder and Design Director Rachaporn Choochuey, the firm is known for creating people-oriented designs, viewing spaces as platforms for people to gather and celebrate. all(zone)’s design strategy focuses on sustainability and sourcing reused and local materials to construct projects, which have won a series of international awards and recognitions. In addition, the firm's work has been featured at several international exhibitions, including New York’s Guggenheim Museum, the Chicago Architecture Biennial 2015, the Vitra Design Museum 2017, Triennale di Milano 2018, Echigo-Tsumori Triennale 2018, and the Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2019.

Save this picture! Set the Controls to the Heart of the Sun. Image Courtesy of All(zone)

Naomi Milgrom AC, founder of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, shared how the foundation is "honored to commission all(zone) to design MPavilion 2022. Rachaporn's architectural approach to 'the art of living lightly’ and creating spaces with people and the environment at the heart of her practice demonstrates how architecture and design can contribute to creating sustainable, equitable cities".

This year marks the ninth consecutive MPavilion season. Design and structural details of all(zone)’s MPavilion will be revealed in July 2022, and will be unveiled to the public on 17 November 2022 in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens. Once the season is over, it will be gifted to the people of Victoria to a new permanent location.