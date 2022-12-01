The 3rd International Conference on Mosque Architecture in Kuwait Explores the Mosque as a Cross Cultural Building

Save this picture! Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah Prayer Hall / CEBRA. Image © Mikkel Frost

Organized by the Abdullatif Alfozan Award for Mosque Architecture and the College of Architecture at Kuwait University, the 3rd International Conference on Mosque Architecture was held in Kuwait on 14-16 November 2022. Under the theme of “Mosque: a cross cultural building,” 101 architects participated in this year’s edition, showcasing their state-of-the-art designs and how they reimagined religious buildings in a more contemporary context, taking into account the importance of community, privacy, its religious significance, and the environment.

The ceremony featured insightful panel discussions by international keynote speakers who are veterans in mosque designs. Prof. Mashary Al Naim, Secretary General of Abdullatif Alfozan Award for Mosque Architecture, spoke about the architectural value of the mosque as an evolving building that has been continuously adapted to complement various cultures and needs, highlighting the importance of retrieving its role nowadays as a laboratory for developing architecture and craftsmanship. Rasem Badran, Chairman of the Master Jury Board and Kashef Chowdhury, highlighted the importance of new architectural concepts and forms in mosques, and how vital connectivity is between the architecture and its urban surroundings.

Hasan Uddin Khan, notable professor emeritus of architecture, presented his keynote speech about the universality of mosque design, and how it goes beyond regionalism. Prof. Mohammad Gharipur, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Islamic Architecture, shared insights on contemporary mosques and their relationship with identity and community. Bernard O’kane, professor of Islamic art and architecture, discussed the role of the architect in designing for women in mosques, while Jacqueline Fewkes, professor of anthropology, presented her anthropological exploration of the American mosque. From the Middle East, architect Ali Al Shouaibi spoke about the changing context of the urban mosques, Prof. Saleh Al Hathloul discussed the connectivity between mosques and communities, and Dr. Haifa Al Khilifah introduced the audience to the contemporary mosques of Bahrain and Oman.

The International Conference on Mosque Architecture (ICMA) is a series of conferences organized by the Abdullatif Alfozan Award for Mosque Architecture, which aims to encourage research work on mosque architecture, and serve as a professional platform for all experts and specialists of the discipline. Its first edition was held in 2016 and curated by Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The second edition was held in 2019 and curated by the International Islamic University of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. The third and most recent edition was held on November 14th 2022, and was curated by the Kuwait University. The next edition of ICMA will be held in 2025 in Istanbul, Turkiye, and will be curated by the Istanbul Technical University.

Chaired by architect Rasem Badran, members of the jury include architect Emre Arolat (Turkey), architect Kashif Chowdhury (Bangladesh), artist Ahmad Mostapha (United Kingdom), and sociologist Sari Hanafi (France).

Over the span of three days, the jury reviewed 22 shortlisted projects which were distributed across 4 continents and 17 countries around the world. Ahead of the meeting, 22 detailed portfolios were prepared by 10 technical reviewers, who had visited the mosques and met with all architects. The portfolios were presented to the jurors in Kuwait, who had already generated a list of criteria with different considerations in order to select the winning designs. The criteria included mosque connectivity with the surrounding environment, evolution of new forms, resonance of urban fabrics, serving surrounding communities, and competence with local cultures.

The jurors will select five projects to be awarded at a ceremony that will take place at the National Museum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 5th, 2023.

The 22 shortlisted mosques are the following:

Asia

Banyuwangi Prayer Room / Andra Matin - Indonesia

Indonesia Bioclimatic Community Mosque / RAD+ar - Indonesia

Indonesia Haji Abdur-Rauf Mosque / NBZ Architectural Consultants - India

India Cyberjaya 10 Mosque / Juteras Design Workshop - Mr. Khoo Boo - Malaysia

Malaysia Pakistan Navy Mosque / Farhan Zia and Zahed Mohiuddin - Pakistan

Pakistan Mayor Hanif Mosque / Shatotto - Bangladesh

Bangladesh Aman Economic Zone Mosque / Nakshabid Architects - Bangladesh

Bangladesh Ash-Shaliheen Mosque / Abdel Wahed Al-Wakeel - Brunei

Brunei Dogramacizade Ali Pasa Mosque / Erkut Sahinbas - Turkey

Turkey Qasr El Hosn Mosque / CEBRA Architects - UAE

UAE Gargash Mosque / Dabbagh Architects - UAE

UAE DIFC Mosque / RMJM Dubai - UAE

UAE Al Garra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee - Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Esra & Me’raj Mosque / Saleh M. AlLuhaidan - Saudi Arabia

Africa

Europe

Penzberg Mosque / Alen Jasarevic of Jasarevic Architekten - Germany

- Germany Tupalia Mosque / Arber Sadiki G+A Architects - Serbia

Serbia Ljubljana Mosque / Bevk & Perovic Architects - Slovenia

Australia