Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022

OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022

Save
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022

The Dutch firm OKRA landschapsarchitecten has been awarded the European Prize for Urban Public Space 2022 for its project to restore the Catharijnesingel canal in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands. Being an initiative of the Center of Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB), this eleventh edition received 326 projects from 35 different countries showing those problems that European cities must face and proposing some solutions in the framework of a post-pandemic context focused on climate change and how to make cities more livable.

After 23 years of history and 11 editions, the European Prize for Urban Public Space seeks to recognize the best proposals for the creation, transformation, and recovery of public spaces in European cities, which share some historical features such as human scale, compactness, and mixed uses.

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 3 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 4 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

According to the criteria of the international jury chaired by Teresa Galí-Izard and composed of Hans Ibelings, Eleni Myrivili, Andreas Ruby, Paloma Strelitz, and Špela Videčnik with the support of Lluís Ortega, the reconstruction of the canal and the recovery of the linear park are "a model intervention for the survival of our cities in the new climatic era", which is part of a much broader urban transformation aimed at recovering elements of the city's past to undertake the future.  

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 5 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

Presented as a pleasant and playful space for its inhabitants, the canal was returned to its original conditions after being replaced by a freeway for more than 50 years. In this way, OKRA landschapsarchitecten's intervention has managed to reduce vehicular traffic by prioritizing pedestrianism and social interaction in both the Catharijnesingel canal and the Zocherpark. In the latter, a wide variety of trees have been incorporated to connect the new park with the existing one.

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 15 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

Acting as a new habitat for living things, porosity and biodiversity were also prioritized, understanding the crucial role the proposal plays in building urban resilience by increasing the city's capacity to combat high temperatures, storms, and floods. In addition, water reclamation and vegetation help to capture carbon and reduce pollution.

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 18 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

For example, single-flowering trees that attract bees and bumblebees have been selected to enhance biodiversity and offer different experiences throughout the seasons. By using materials such as clinker bricks and gravel, a visual connection to the historic city center is generated. A wooden surface can be used as a seat, stand, or stage next to the existing dock and a lower section of it functions for canoeists and users of paddleboards and other boats.

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 17 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

Under the fundamental premise of recovering the water, the project allows the inhabitants of Utrecht to recover the city's historical relationship with the water and the canal, being able to engage in recreational, sporting, aquatic, and other activities. Visitors can stroll through the meadows among the works of art, rest areas, and a variety of multi-species plantings. Covering 1.1 km in length, the restoration of the last section of the canal has managed to return 40,000 m3 of water, reaching 6 km in length.

Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 2 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten
Save this picture!
OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022 - Image 9 of 19
© 2021 OKRA landschapsarchitecten

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "OKRA Receives the European Urban Public Space Award 2022" [OKRA recibe el Premio Europeo del Espacio Público Urbano 2022 ] 23 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992550/okra-receives-the-european-urban-public-space-award-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags