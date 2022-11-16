Italian Studio Peter Pichler Designs Eco-Resort in the Alps, Europe

Save this picture! Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architects

Milan-based architecture studio Peter Pichler has designed an eco-resort to develop a new concept of hospitality in the European Alpine region. Dubbed the YOUNA Nature Resorts, the complex follows the mountain’s silhouette to offer a maximized relaxation experience. The A-shape typology allows wide opens the front facade to connect with nature while reaching high-private interiors under the same roof. The resort is the last of the studio’s series of projects in the Italian rural area, including a hotel in Maranza and a prototype of a treehouse in the forest of the Dolomites.

The concept references the idea of a treehouse merging with its natural surroundings. The vertical pitched structure encompasses spaces elevated from the ground on a shrunken footprint like a tree trunk. Using timber for the structure responds to both a conscious, sustainable choice and one that stays true to the region’s extensive tradition of timber structures.

The A-frames modules comprise a timber exoskeleton that reinforces the structure while creating a modular interior build-up and layout. This allows for customization, including the number of floors, outdoor/indoor spaces, and glazed/solid walls. The façade, a double-layered timber lattice, secures privacy in the interiors and blocks unwanted harsh sunlight while maintaining exclusive mountain views from all interior spaces.

The resort offers 115 to 218 square meters cabins to accommodate up to six guests. Following the traditional chalet configuration, the treehouses feature double-height gathering spaces and spa-like amenities, including saunas, an integral aspect of life in the European Alpine region.

Peter Pichler Architecture is an award-winning laboratory for architecture based in Milan. The studio has participated in events such as the 14th International Alvar Aalto Symposium in Finland and the Venice Biennale of Architecture and has conducted workshops and lectures in Asia. For 2023, PPA will complete the Bonfiglioli Headquarters in Bologna, Italy. With a radical approach towards sustainability and redefining the courtyard typology, the building’s roof features a deep slop to maximize the workspaces with indirect natural light conditions.