Foster + Partners’ Woven Design Wins the Competition for the CPK Airport in Poland

A Foster + Partners and Buro Happold consortium has been announced as the winners of the competition to design the new CPK airport, situated between Warsaw and Łódź, in Poland. The project is envisioned as a 21st-century transport interchange, bringing together air, rail, and road. The design seeks to strike a balance between operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and a symbolic expression that reflects the country’s national identity. Initially, the airport will serve up to 40 million passengers but is planned to easily expand to meet the 65 million passengers target in 2060.

We believe that this project will completely revolutionize travel across the country and beyond. The vision of woven architectural form is deliberately and strongly expressed. It could shape the building and guide the passengers through its spaces, while also serving as a powerful symbolic reference to Poland’s rich cultural heritage and the united strength of its people. - Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

The design of the CPK airport is centered around a large interchange plaza animated by greenery and abundant natural light. The plaza creates a connection between the main modes of transport: air, rail, and road. By acting as a focal point in the organizational scheme, this space creates efficient and easy-to-navigate connections, thus encouraging passengers to opt for sustainable means of travel.

The vaulted roof above the plaza intuitively directs passengers from the plaza toward the aircraft. Th concept is centered on the passenger experience, with the aim of creating an accessible and inclusive environment. The layout is both functional and flexible due to the minimal level changes, allowing for seamless passenger flows and optimized transfers. Visual connections to the surrounding landscape also aid in orientation. The design of the airport is also optimized for modularization and prefabrication, thus allowing the transportation hub to adapt to the ever-changing operational needs.

Another airport designed by Foster + Partners is currently under construction in Saudi Arabia. The Red Sea International Airport is part of the larger Red Sea Project and tourism development. The design was inspired by the "colors and textures of the desert landscape" and will feature a series of five pod structures arranged radially around a central drop-off and pick-up space. Buro Happold has also collaborated with BIG and HOK to design the Global Zurich Airport, and with OMA to create the design for the Al Daayan Health District in Doha, Qatar.