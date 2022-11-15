Tham & Videgård Celebrates Two Decades in Practice with Exhibition in Stockholm, Sweden

The Swedish architecture firm Tham & Videgård exhibits a broad selection of projects celebrating over twenty years in practice at the ArkDes—Centre for Architecture and Design in Stockholm, Sweden. For the first time, the studio’s work is being presented in its entirety, displaying in detail acclaimed buildings like the winning proposal for the Denfert art center in Paris and the 150-meter-tall +One Tower for the Swedish Exhibition in Gothenburg. From November 2022 to August 27, 2023, On: Architecture offers visitors a full-scale spatial experience involving models, new photography, and films – all set within a glass ground showroom.

On: Architecture emerges from Tham and Videgård’s desire for a space to ignite a conversation about aspects of architecture that are, to them, concealed. Building into an architectural debate that often avoids core issues, the exhibition highlights aspects of Tham & Videgård’s work to shed light on other fundamental facets of architecture.

The installation comprises 432 square meters of glass surface, which invite the visitor to experience the showcase simulating a town square for reflection and discussion as well as activities relating to architecture and its role in society. The space brings the visitor into contact with a full-scale architectural experience.

Visitors will see details of the construction of the Nya Konst art faculty building for the University of Gothenburg, the acclaimed Tree Hotel, and the Stenhöga Office Building opened in 2019. In addition and on the occasion of the opening, architects Bolle Tham and Martin Videgård will lecture on the office’s history and contemporary architecture that shapes our cities and living environments today. For more details, visit the ArkDes Official page.

Architecture concerns us all. It is the most comprehensive and complex art form in society. Our work emerges from an ongoing discussion about architecture and a desire to explore what architecture can be,” - Bolle Tham and Martin Videgård

Based on a desire to work with the architecture they felt was missing in Sweden, Bolle Tham (b. 1970) and Martin Videgård (b. 1968) started their studio in 1999. They aimed to try new ideas and approaches into a substantial practice with global reach. As one of Sweden’s most prominent and unique architectural studios, the award-winning firm has been exhibited at the 12th, 13th, and 15th International Venice Architecture Biennales, the Lisbon Triennale, the Buenos Aires Bienal Internacional de Arquitectura, the Chicago Architecture Biennial, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London UK and at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark.