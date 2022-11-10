The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist

Save this picture! Mirror Dimension in New York, USA. Image © Xi Chen

The tenth edition of the Architectural Photography Awards has announced its shortlist, selected from entries from 64 different countries. The photographs are divided into six categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, with Bridges being this year’s theme, and Portfolio, focusing on the theme of Transport Hubs. The photographs will be displayed at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Lisbon in Portugal from 30th November - 2nd December. The winners, two per category, will be announced by the end of the festival.

Now that “everyone's a photographer”, the importance of good architectural photography has increased because of the myriad images that potential clients (and award judges!) encounter every day. The APA program is an annual reminder of how architectural photography can enhance our understanding of design, rather than merely recording what is there. Long may it continue. - Paul Finch, program director of the World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China. Image © Hu Kangyu

This year, the jury consists of Richard Bryant, architectural photographer and Hon. FRIBA, Hon. Doc Design Kingston University; Katy Harris, partner and head of communications at Foster + Partners; property expert Kunle Barker; Vicky Richardson, Head of Architecture and Heinz Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts; Designer and brand strategist John Rushworth; Stewart Hicks, Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Illinois; Farshid Moussavi OBR RA, architect and founder of Farshid Moussavi Architecture; Patrik Schumacher, architect and principal of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Liu Xinghao, the overall winner of The Architectural Photography Awards 2021.

Exterior

Save this picture! NEST in Dali, China. Image © Alex Chan / ACF

Save this picture! Cycling under the circles in Berlin, Germany. Image © Marco Tagliarino

Save this picture! Horseshoe Temples in Gansu, China. Image © Eric Siedner

Save this picture! The Box House in London, UK. Image © Ray Knox

Interior

Save this picture! Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China. Image © Hu Kangyu

Save this picture! Inside the Tower in Tuscany, Italy. Image © Fabio Sartori

Save this picture! Shapes of Soul in Milan, Italy. Image © Marco Tagliarino

Save this picture! NAGNAG Art Spaces. Image © Jiang Zhenyu

Sense of Place

Save this picture! Autumn in the Stone Forrest in Kunming, China. Image © Eric Siedner

Save this picture! Vernacular Animal Sheds in Lissewege, Belgium. Image © Servaas Van Belle

Save this picture! Jadgal Primary School in Seyyed Bar, Iran. Image © Deed Studio

Save this picture! Guiyuan Temple in Modern City in Wuhan, China. Image © Jerry Hu

Buildings in Use

Save this picture! Pocket Park in Shanghai, China. Image © Guo Zhe

Save this picture! Glass Floor in Tokyo, Japan. Image © Tom Ponessa

Save this picture! The Labyrinth in Bang Saen beach, Thailand. Image © Jiang Zhenyu

Mobile - Bridges

Save this picture! After Shopping in Shanghai, CHina. Image © Hailu Wang

Save this picture! Mucem Gateway in Marseille, France. Image © Thibault Jorge

Save this picture! High Density City in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Image © WIlliam Shum

Portfolio - Transport Hubs

Save this picture! Yuyuan Garden Station in Shanghai, China. Image © Zhang Xiuning