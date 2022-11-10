Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Architectural Photographers
  3. The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist

The tenth edition of the Architectural Photography Awards has announced its shortlist, selected from entries from 64 different countries. The photographs are divided into six categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, with Bridges being this year’s theme, and Portfolio, focusing on the theme of Transport Hubs. The photographs will be displayed at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Lisbon in Portugal from 30th November - 2nd December. The winners, two per category, will be announced by the end of the festival.

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 2 of 37The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 3 of 37The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 4 of 37The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 5 of 37+ 37

Now that “everyone's a photographer”, the importance of good architectural photography has increased because of the myriad images that potential clients (and award judges!) encounter every day. The APA program is an annual reminder of how architectural photography can enhance our understanding of design, rather than merely recording what is there. Long may it continue. - Paul Finch, program director of the World Architecture Festival

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 25 of 37
Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China. Image © Hu Kangyu

This year, the jury consists of Richard Bryant, architectural photographer and Hon. FRIBA, Hon. Doc Design Kingston University; Katy Harris, partner and head of communications at Foster + Partners; property expert Kunle Barker; Vicky Richardson, Head of Architecture and Heinz Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts; Designer and brand strategist John Rushworth; Stewart Hicks, Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Illinois; Farshid Moussavi OBR RA, architect and founder of Farshid Moussavi Architecture; Patrik Schumacher, architect and principal of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Liu Xinghao, the overall winner of The Architectural Photography Awards 2021.

Exterior

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 9 of 37
NEST in Dali, China. Image © Alex Chan / ACF
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 2 of 37
Cycling under the circles in Berlin, Germany. Image © Marco Tagliarino
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 7 of 37
Horseshoe Temples in Gansu, China. Image © Eric Siedner
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 8 of 37
The Box House in London, UK. Image © Ray Knox

Interior

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 6 of 37
Chapel of Sound in Chengde, China. Image © Hu Kangyu
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 12 of 37
Inside the Tower in Tuscany, Italy. Image © Fabio Sartori
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 10 of 37
Shapes of Soul in Milan, Italy. Image © Marco Tagliarino
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 11 of 37
NAGNAG Art Spaces. Image © Jiang Zhenyu

Sense of Place

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 14 of 37
Autumn in the Stone Forrest in Kunming, China. Image © Eric Siedner
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 15 of 37
Vernacular Animal Sheds in Lissewege, Belgium. Image © Servaas Van Belle
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 13 of 37
Jadgal Primary School in Seyyed Bar, Iran. Image © Deed Studio
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 16 of 37
Guiyuan Temple in Modern City in Wuhan, China. Image © Jerry Hu

Buildings in Use

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 18 of 37
Pocket Park in Shanghai, China. Image © Guo Zhe
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 17 of 37
Glass Floor in Tokyo, Japan. Image © Tom Ponessa
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 4 of 37
The Labyrinth in Bang Saen beach, Thailand. Image © Jiang Zhenyu

Mobile - Bridges

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 20 of 37
After Shopping in Shanghai, CHina. Image © Hailu Wang
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 5 of 37
Mucem Gateway in Marseille, France. Image © Thibault Jorge
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 19 of 37
Architecture 1. Image © Stephanie Navailles
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 3 of 37
High Density City in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Image © WIlliam Shum

Portfolio - Transport Hubs

The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 22 of 37
Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China. Image © Hu Kangyu
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 30 of 37
Yuyuan Garden Station in Shanghai, China. Image © Zhang Xiuning
The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist - Image 34 of 37
Istanbul Airport in Turkey. Image © Simon Kennedy

