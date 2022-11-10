The Architectural Photography Awards Announces the 2022 Shortlist

The tenth edition of the Architectural Photography Awards has announced its shortlist, selected from entries from 64 different countries. The photographs are divided into six categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, with Bridges being this year’s theme, and Portfolio, focusing on the theme of Transport Hubs. The photographs will be displayed at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Lisbon in Portugal from 30th November - 2nd December. The winners, two per category, will be announced by the end of the festival.
Now that “everyone's a photographer”, the importance of good architectural photography has increased because of the myriad images that potential clients (and award judges!) encounter every day. The APA program is an annual reminder of how architectural photography can enhance our understanding of design, rather than merely recording what is there. Long may it continue. - Paul Finch, program director of the World Architecture Festival
This year, the jury consists of Richard Bryant, architectural photographer and Hon. FRIBA, Hon. Doc Design Kingston University; Katy Harris, partner and head of communications at Foster + Partners; property expert Kunle Barker; Vicky Richardson, Head of Architecture and Heinz Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts; Designer and brand strategist John Rushworth; Stewart Hicks, Associate Professor of Architecture at the University of Illinois; Farshid Moussavi OBR RA, architect and founder of Farshid Moussavi Architecture; Patrik Schumacher, architect and principal of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Liu Xinghao, the overall winner of The Architectural Photography Awards 2021.