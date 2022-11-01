Submit a Project Advertise
World
KCAP won the design competition for the Coastline of Yantai, Shandong Province, south of Beijing. As one of China's top 10 ports and a gateway city for communication between Japan and South Korea, Yantai Seafront Garden will transform the underused coastal area into an influential economic and technological development zone in Northeast China. The conceptual proposal was selected by its vision of 4 stages along the 95km of waterfront, including water conservation zones, a "sponge city" community, and a resident tidal shoreline.

KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 2 of 13KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 3 of 13KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 4 of 13KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 5 of 13+ 13

The plan will focus on shoreline restoration, protection, and fortification while developing urban hubs. This strategy will prevent abrupt urbanization, further fragmentation of the natural regions, and future deforestation. From the 95 km long stretch of coastline, 27,3 km consists of coastal space and 18 km long in urban design. The scheme also promotes the development of the existing cities, including the surrounding Penglai International Airport and downtown area, and the Baijao Center to transform them into innovative, cultural, and international gateways.

KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 2 of 13
Courtesy of © KCAP

Yantai Seafront Garden will restore the seaside areas by returning the artificial coastline and production facilities (i.e., fish ponds) to nature and implementing measures that protect them from erosion while creating new ecological habitats. The planning area includes four distinct 'habitats': the zone between the mountains and the city, which will be deployed for water containment; the actual urban center, set up as a sponge city; the coast, conceived as a resilient tidal area; and the sea itself. 

The project explores the possibilities and solutions of coastline development on different scales and themes, advocating a multi-level, sustainable approach, [...] Our aim is to integrate the landscape concept, nature conservation, a sustainable water system, and urban development. Combined, these serve as the foundation for a high-quality environment for both human and natural life. - Ya-Hsin Chen, Associate Partner at KCAP

KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 6 of 13
Courtesy of © KCAP

Within the larger framework, a specific focus is on the northern area of the "International Communication Bay." Comprised of the existing clusters of Talent Port, the Tidal Community, and the Lagoon Community, this area connects the rail station to the harbor, offers public spaces, and has access to desalinated water for swimming and socializing. The development of the bay has significant potential to boost the blue economy, as it provides a range of nature-based experiences and serves as a leisure and investment center for all of Huangshi Talent Bay.

KCAP Wins Competition to Develop the Yantai Seafront in Northeast China - Image 3 of 13
Courtesy of © KCAP

Similarly, during the 2022 Dutch Design Week, the Dutch-based firm and the municipality of Eindhoven in the Netherlands unveiled the design for the new city development of the station area. The plan will transform the mono-functional station area into a future-proof, lively, and mixed urban district, strengthening the region's strategic position.

