Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. 10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso

10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso

Save
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso

We often walk through the city without knowing the value of the buildings around us. In Chile, there is an architectural multiculturalism that has molded the cities with buildings that, to this day, are awarded a heritage title and are not recognized as such by the inhabitants and visitors.

10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 2 of 1810 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 3 of 1810 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 4 of 1810 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 5 of 18+ 18

Valparaiso, the port city, so renowned for its architecture that blends perfectly with the slopes of its hills, has approximately 57 national monuments. Many of these buildings are just a few steps away from the inhabitants, forming a large part of the urban landscape of the city, and are positioned as landmarks in the daily routes of the locals.

Here is a list of the 10 national monuments you can find in Valparaiso:

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 4 of 18
Iglesia La Matriz. Image © Consejo de Monumentos Nacionales

Location: Sto. Domingo 71, Barrio Puerto.
Style: Neoclassical mixed with Creole architecture.
Design: Basilica plan with a gabled roof.
Materiality: Adobe, wooden trusses, and clay tiles.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 10 of 18
Edificio de la Aduana. Image © Juncal2014

Location: Plaza Wheelwrigth 157, Barrio Puerto.
Style: Influences of post-colonial American architecture.
Design: Symmetrical building with a façade of three openings in the form of semicircular arches framed by pilasters.
Materiality: Stone and stuccoed brick.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 8 of 18
Biblioteca Santiago Severín . Image © Consejo de Monumentos Nacionales

Location: Yungay 1623.
Architect: Arnaldo Barison and Renato Schiavon.
Style: Neoclassical and Neo-Renaissance.
Design: It has an entrance hall and central staircase that divides the building into two areas where the reading rooms, offices, and warehouses are distributed. The spatial operation that was carried out consists of an extruded rectangle surrounded by 4 streets, which allows all its facades to be appreciated.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 3 of 18
Palacio Baburizza. Image © Rodrigo Fernández

Location: Paseo Yugoslavo 176.
Architects: Arnaldo Barison and Renato Schiavon.
Style: Art Nouveau, Art Deco and Modenism.
Design: This 5-story building stands out for its façades decorated with quadrille, its volumes, and the tower with a capital.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 14 of 18
Ex Cárcel - Parque Cultural de Valparaíso. Image © Cristóbal Palma

Location: Cumming 590, Cerro Cárcel.
Although the heritage buildings are awarded the title for their history, these are the ones that structure the project that gives life to the Cultural Park, becoming the recreational space for the people of Valparaiso.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 15 of 18
Casa Central PUCV. Image © SebaTomas

Location: Avenida Brasil 2950.
Architects: Ernesto Urquieta.
Style: Trends of the late eclectic historicism that developed in Valparaiso at the beginning of the 20th century.
Design: The building has four free-standing façades with neo-Mannerist ornamentation and its interior is notable for its central courtyards, marble staircases, and chapel, among others.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 11 of 18
Palacio Lyon. Image © Velvet

Location: Condell 1546 - 1552.
Architects: Carlos Von Moltke Koefoed.
Style: 19th-century Victorian English style.
Design: Its main façade is notable for its supporting columns and two bow windows, and its interior for the barrel-vaulted ceiling.
Materiality: Brick and partition walls.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 5 of 18
Edificio de la Intendencia. Image © Fflemingl

Location: Plaza Sotomayor, Valparaiso.
Architects: Ernesto Urquieta.
Style: Eclectic French neoclassicism.
Design: A five-story building with three sections, its façade of projecting and protruding volumes stands out for the ornaments and the mansards that crown the structure.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 17 of 18
Ascensor Polanco. Image © Jpfergoy

Location: Almirante Simpson, Cerro Polanco.
It is one of the most unique lifts in the city, as its access is through a 150-metre tunnel and it is the only one that travels vertically.

Save this picture!
10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso - Image 16 of 18
Casa Ballivian. Image © Nereidas

Location: Independencia 2053
Architects: Otto Anwandter.
Style: Neoclassical and art nouveau influences.
Design: Three-storey building with a continuous façade and neo-baroque ornamentation.
Materiality: Masonry, wooden beams, and partition walls. 

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Victoria Riquelme
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Riquelme, Victoria. "10 National Monuments You Can Find in Valparaiso" [10 Monumentos nacionales que puedes encontrar en Valparaíso] 31 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991150/10-national-monuments-you-can-find-in-valparaiso> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags