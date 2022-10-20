Powerful Crowd Simulation Software for Human-Centered Design

From smartphones to space rockets and self-driving cars, the power of technology in this modern digital era is enormous (and practically limitless). It has impacted every aspect of our lives and will continue to open up endless possibilities that today we cannot even begin to fathom. When applied in a socially and environmentally responsible way, technology has the power to enhance productivity, communication and sustainability, enabling global communities to function efficiently, addressing people’s everyday needs and improving their quality of life. Simply put, good technology serves humanity. And just as the healthcare or manufacturing industries have taken advantage of this, the architecture, design and construction world cannot fall behind.

In recent years, the rapid evolution of BIM, AI and advanced 3D modeling software has transformed the architecture field. Costs have stabilized while their power has increased, placing them within the reach of many design professionals and challenging traditional workflows. Pushing the limits of innovation, these revolutionary technologies streamline communications, minimize errors and promote cost-efficiency. But above all, they empower architects to carry out increasingly elaborate projects –especially large-scale structures with constant traffic and various needs to respond to, such as hospitals or public transport hubs.

Trondheim Central Station / Arkitema. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

With this in mind, many architecture firms are integrating advanced technologies into their design processes. One of them is Arkitema, a renowned Danish firm that recently developed the winning entry for a new multi-modal station, which was designed with the help of powerful crowd simulation software. Scheduled for completion by November 2025, the Trondheim Central Station is “the largest railway station in Central Norway and one of the most important public transport hubs in the region.” The challenge taken on by Arkitema hence proved to be quite complex: to connect the city as efficiently as possible, ensure seamless passenger flow and address the needs of every individual, from busy locals commuting to work, to tourists visiting Trondheim for the first time.

Illustration by Arkitema. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

Analyzing pedestrian flow proved to be invaluable to achieve this mission, which is why Oasys MassMotion –one of the world’s most advanced human movement simulation tools– was used from the early design stage. To learn more about the software, we spoke with Arkitema’s Thomas Grave-Larsen, Partner and Head of Infrastructure; and Kenneth Bengtsson, Senior Architect and one of the leading specialists in making the simulations.

Trondheim Central Station / Arkitema. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

How does MassMotion work?

MassMotion is a stand-alone pedestrian modeling software capable of delivering “advanced and fast simulation and analysis tools with strong visualization capabilities. The imported geometry is the basis for programming different scenarios, such as population, passenger profiles, destinations, vehicle arrivals/departures and much more.” Essentially, all of the data is organized and processed, allowing architects to visualize it in a way that is easy to comprehend.

By evaluating the passenger flow either in real-time animation or with heat maps, graphs, and tables, we as architects are able to identify potential congestion hot spots, queues and areas where spatial performance can be optimized.

The simulation illustrates the flow patterns and densities in a morning peak hour, meaning that most passengers are considered to be commuters who know their way around, have a steady pace and a uniform movement. That majority group is designed by a flow analysis standard in MassMotion, where factors such as walk speed, direction bias and required personal space are predefined. On the other hand, a smaller percentage corresponds to more detailed passenger profiles, including users with disabilities or with big luggage who rely on elevators. And to ensure diverse needs are met, “it is also possible to simulate groups or create a custom profile with specified properties.”

Illustration by Arkitema - Oasys MassMotion. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

A significant advantage of the technology is that it is compatible with a long list of 3D design software. Therefore, although MassMotion allows you to model geometry, design professionals can import a BIM-model to act as the direct basis for the simulations. “By maintaining a BIM-model with a consistent organization and naming of objects in the workflow, it is a simple task to update all or selected geometries without the need to reprogram the model.”

Understanding pedestrian patterns in a future transportation hub

In any transport hub, maintaining a continuous pedestrian flow and avoiding queuing and sudden stops can be quite a challenge, especially considering all of the complex spatial layouts and wide range of transportation choices. However, this must be a top priority in order to create a pleasant, safe and efficient environment.

We can design beautiful and elegant stations, but if we do not cater for good passenger experiences, including flow connections, the task is not completed.

Trondheim Central Station / Arkitema. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

To carry out the simulation in the new Trondheim Central Station project, it was necessary to program the MassMotion software to resemble future conditions. The client provided a present and future (2034) passenger forecast for each connection and travel mode, data which was validated by comparing to other traffic hubs of similar size and complexity. “By creating a matrix containing all the possible interconnections coupled with the passenger data, we could program the different sources and destinations in the model to resemble peak hour situations in the different scenarios.”

Illustration by Arkitema. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

Designing according to people's movements

The MassMotion software ultimately “ensures a smooth iterative design process, where architecture and passenger flow are developed in parallel.” This enabled the Arkitema team to continuously adjust, optimize and validate different design scenarios in the BIM model to develop a well-functioning, human-centered central station. For instance, the pedestrian pattern analysis allowed architects to identify congestion hotspots or uncrowded spaces, which was pivotal in the process of experimenting with the placement and visibility of entrances, information systems, services, commercial premises, and vertical and horizontal connections.

Because the station will be spanning three levels, stairs, escalators and elevators were crucial to guarantee a continuous flow. But with the knowledge the crowd simulation provided, “Instead of having parallel escalators to influence the primary flow direction of the station, we rotated the escalators 90 degrees to direct passengers further into the core of the station’s activities.” This change created space for a dedicated traffic information area and contributed to improving the overall passenger experience from every direction.

Being able to see how the rearrangement of the escalators would make an impact on the flow of pedestrians before actually implementing the change into the architectural design saved us both time and costs, as it allowed us to see if this procedure would work for current and future passenger numbers.

Towards more efficient, sustainable and walkable cities

Just as working with flow analysis early on optimized the design of the Trondheim Central Station, there is great potential to unlock in future projects of this nature, as well as in urban planning and design. For example, using this technology as an iterative proximity tool promotes sustainability through more efficient public transport and improved pedestrian experiences, discouraging the use of polluting private vehicles. It can also help foresee any design-related problems, minimize rework, enhance multi-disciplinary dialogue and make decision-makers aware of the importance of good user experience in often very technical and complex projects. Looking ahead, the possibilities seem to be practically endless.

Trondheim Central Station / Arkitema. Image Courtesy of Arkitema

Flow analysis can be a planning tool with the ability to support decisions regarding the physical size of a project in relation to user needs, egress specifications, placement of services, commercial functions or sustainability requirements.

This way, by putting people at the heart of the design process, the pedestrian modeling software becomes a prime example of how good technology can contribute to the construction of healthier, friendlier and better cities.

