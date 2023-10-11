Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. What is Good Architecture?

Exploring materiality, contextuality, and approach, our editors developed thought-provoking articles seeking to question and describe some of the aspects that make any Architecture, a good one.

Discover in this piece a selection of editorial writings that aim to answer this interrogation, grouped under the themes of cities, materials, history, context, and Interior Spaces. Moreover, find at the end an excerpt from the ArchDaily book.

What is Good Architecture? - Image 2 of 7What is Good Architecture? - Image 3 of 7What is Good Architecture? - Image 4 of 7What is Good Architecture? - Image 5 of 7What is Good Architecture? - More Images+ 2

Cities

Reading Between the Skylines

What is Good Architecture? - Image 6 of 7
New York Skyline. Image © Udayaditya Barua on Unsplash

The Fight Against Urban Sprawl and the Principles of New Urbanism

Materials

Best Practices for Materials and Constructive Techniques

What is Good Architecture? - Image 4 of 7
Casa em Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Image © Federico Cairoli

Repurposing Existing Buildings into Residential Projects by Innovating with Materials

History

Demolished and Rebuilt: The Identity of Architectural Replicas

What is Good Architecture? - Image 7 of 7
© Flavio Bragaia

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960

Context

Learnings from Collective Housing in India

What is Good Architecture? - Image 3 of 7
Sublime Ordinariness Housing Project / DCOOP. Image Courtesy of Sublime Ordinariness

The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture

Interiors

What is a Good Interior Design?

What is Good Architecture? - Image 2 of 7
Maggie’s Leeds Centre / Heatherwick Studio. Image Courtesy of Hufton+Crow

The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture

Good Architecture is Considerate

What is Good Architecture? - Image 5 of 7
Peach Hut Community Center / ATELIER XI. Image © Zhang Chao

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: What is Good Architecture?, proudly presented by our first book ever: The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

