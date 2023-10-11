What is Good Architecture?

Exploring materiality, contextuality, and approach, our editors developed thought-provoking articles seeking to question and describe some of the aspects that make any Architecture, a good one.
Discover in this piece a selection of editorial writings that aim to answer this interrogation, grouped under the themes of cities, materials, history, context, and Interior Spaces. Moreover, find at the end an excerpt from the ArchDaily book.
Cities
Reading Between the Skylines
The Fight Against Urban Sprawl and the Principles of New Urbanism
Materials
Best Practices for Materials and Constructive Techniques
Repurposing Existing Buildings into Residential Projects by Innovating with Materials
History
Demolished and Rebuilt: The Identity of Architectural Replicas
Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960
Context
Learnings from Collective Housing in India
The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture
Interiors
What is a Good Interior Design?
The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture
Good Architecture is Considerate
